U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,666.93
    +72.31 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,202.46
    +303.12 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,815.99
    +324.33 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.46
    +4.52 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.35
    +1.20 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.29 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6820
    +0.3720 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,959.07
    +3,236.29 (+5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.70
    +23.77 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

AWS launches new robotics programs

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

To kick off re:Invent, AWS's flagship conference, the cloud computing giant today announced IoT RoboRunner, a new service for building applications that help large fleets of robots work together. This new service aims to provide the infrastructure necessary to build the work and fleet management applications necessary to run the kind of robot fleets that Amazon itself utilizes in its warehouses, for example.

The company also today announced a new robotics accelerator program.

At its core, RoboRunner helps developers build applications that integrate with robots from different manufacturers and manage the lifecycle of these applications. Currently, AWS argues, it's too difficult to integrate robots from different vendors into a single system, leaving enterprises with a number of silos where they manage their robots, which in turn makes it hard to build applications where these heterogeneous fleets cooperate.

Image Credits: AWS

RoboRunner provides developers with a centralized data repository for their entire fleet, as well as a registry for modeling all of the destinations in a given facility and a registry for keeping track of all of the tasks performed by these robots.

The target customer for this service is large industrial enterprises that operate fleets of automated guided vehicles, mobile robots and robotic arms.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8POXvJ4nMI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

In addition to RoboRunner, AWS also announced a new robotics startup accelerator, the AWS Robotics Startup Accelerator, in collaboration with MassRobotics.

"Today, there are only a few successful commercial robotics companies, and there are a few big reasons for this," AWS CTO Werner Vogels writes in today's announcement. "First, finding a fit in the robotics product market is difficult because real-world environments are dynamic and unpredictable, so pairing the right niche with the right capabilities can be a challenge. Second, building robots with a high degree of autonomy and intelligence requires multidisciplinary skills that are hard to find and recruit for. Third, robotics is capital intensive and requires large up-front investment in sensors, actuators, and mechanical hardware even when they’re already commercially available."

The new program is open to early-stage startups (less than $10 million in revenue and $100 million raised. The selected companies will get access to specialized training and mentorship from robotics experts and up to $10,000 in AWS credits.

Recommended Stories

  • Robotics startup FJDynamics raises $70M to make manual labor easier

    FJDynamics, founded by DJI's former chief scientist Wu Di, just closed a Series B round of $70 million as it advances its goal to empower workers in the harshest environment with robotic technologies. When I asked Wu what's special about his company's farming robots, he gave an answer that would make any publicist sweat: "I don't think our technology is that special." The technologies that Wu worked on before FJDynamics were cutting-edge in every sense.

  • 8 of the best Apple deals we’re seeing now on Cyber Monday, from AirPods to the Apple Watch

    DEAL OF THE DAY MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock

    Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. This recently happened to Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage at underweight, sending shares tumbling more than 10%. Crowdstrike provides cloud-native endpoint security software.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These companies aren't as well-known as Meta Platforms and Nvidia. But they could be key players in the metaverse.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    When analyzing a stock, it can be helpful to consider many different variables, but one of the most important is the company's competitive position. By definition, a market leader holds the largest fraction of total sales in a given industry -- that's good for the top line.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 29th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s gains, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another bullish day ahead.

  • Peloton's Bounce May Not Travel Very Far

    Peloton Interactive managed to close higher on Friday when the broad market averages sank hard. Let's check out the charts of this exercise equipment and media company as analysts and market forecasters are trying to figure out the impact of the new Omicron variant and what it means for individual stocks like Peloton. In this daily bar chart of PTON, below, we can see that prices have been trimmed down from a high in January.

  • Binance Reports Resolving Issue With Its DOGE Wallet

    Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Monday it has resolved technical issues with its dogecoin wallet that resulted in users’ accounts being frozen. The reason for the more than two-week long debacle was an unfortunate coincidence of events, “not quite the shady circumstances that some had suggested,” the exchange wrote in a blog post. Earlier in November, the exchange implemented a software update for the popular meme coin, and the update triggered a glitch: Old users’ transactions from 2019 were re-played, and Binance re-sent DOGE from its wallet to the same addresses that users withdrew their coins to back in 2019.

  • Do Bumble's Metaverse Ambitions Make Any Sense?

    Most of that decline occurred after Bumble released its third-quarter report on Nov. 10. Let's see if it actually makes sense for Bumble to focus on the metaverse, or if it's merely trying to generate some hype with this new buzzword. What did Bumble say about Web 3.0 and the metaverse?

  • Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day

    Apple fans, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in 2021 are here and the discounts are massive. But the bad news is there’s no way these deals will last longer than one day. Even if they’re intended to extend beyond Cyber Monday, these Apple … The post Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day appeared first on BGR.

  • Twilio Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Slowing organic growth has hit the cloud communications specialist hard.

  • Cyber Monday: Costco’s Can’t Miss Deals

    If you have a Costco membership or have been thinking about getting one, you'll find plenty of Cyber Monday deals on everything from TVs and home security systems to laptops and vacuums. See: How To...

  • AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake

    Can you imagine seeing discounts on brand new Apple products a few years ago? It never would have happened. But now that Apple works more closely with top retailers like Amazon, things have changed. We actually expect to see new Apple devices get discounts soon after release. What we never could have expected, however, is … The post AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake appeared first on BGR.

  • These are the 9 best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon — up to 60 percent off

    From Apple to Samsung, these deals are likely to sell out, so grab them while you can!

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – November 29th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for the majors last week, avoiding the week’s pivot levels would support a breakout week ahead. Failure to revisit last week’s highs, however, would weigh.

  • This is the Cyber Monday deal every PS5 fan has been waiting for!

    Did you score a new PS5 console for Black Friday? If you did, that makes you one of the lucky few. Personally, I took advantage of an awesome deal on a PlayStation 4. Of course, it doesn’t matter if you have a PS5 or a PS4. In either case, you definitely need to take advantage … The post PlayStation Plus 12-month codes are $39.99 for Cyber Monday 2021 appeared first on BGR.

  • Cyber Monday TV deals are ridiculously good: Save on Samsung, TCL, Sony, LG and more

    Cyber Monday TV deals are available at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart and more. Save hundreds on a new TV with these great savings.

  • Cyber Weekend's best laptop deals, from $109: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and more!

    From handy-dandy notebook to brawny workhorse, the selection is wide and the deals are stunning.

  • These are the absolute best Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T Cyber Monday 2021 deals

    These are the best deals on phones and phone lines available during Verizon Cyber Monday 2021 deals. You can also save on AT&T, Xfinity and T-Mobile.

  • Shop the best PS4 and PS5 Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy, Walmart and more

    Here are the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals to still shop at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and PlayStation. Save on PS4, PS5, memberships and games.