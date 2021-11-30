New AWS Marketplace option lets you launch containerized apps on prem or in cloud

As containers proliferate, developers are using them to deliver software, and depending on the environment, on prem or in the cloud, that can present a set of challenges for your users when it comes to installing the container. To help solve that issue, AWS announced AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere today at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas.

The name of the product may not be the most creative, but it does describe precisely what it does. You can offer your container in the marketplace and your users can deploy it anywhere. The idea is to use the AWS Marketplace to provide a way to discover containerized applications, then subscribe to them and deploy them in an easy way to a Kubernetes cluster in any environment.

"With this launch, you can deploy third party Kubernetes applications to on-premises environments using Amazon EKS Anywhere or any customer self-managed Kubernetes cluster in on-premises environments or in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), enabling you to use a single catalog to find container images regardless of where they eventually plan to deploy," AWS's Channy Yun wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature.

As Yun points out, this gives users all of the advantages of using the marketplace including flexible billing options, the knowledge that your application has been run through a security scan and simplified administration. One of the big advantages is the flexible licensing, which lets you deploy across different environments with changing the license.

"After you have subscribed to an application using this feature, you can migrate your Kubernetes applications to AWS by deploying the independent software vendor (ISV) provided Helm charts onto their Kubernetes clusters on AWS without changing their licenses," Yun wrote.

AWS reports that AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere is available now across all regions, so long as it supports the AWS Marketplace.