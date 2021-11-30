U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

AWS targets the energy industry with launch of the AWS Energy Competency Program

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Amazon today announced a new program that will formally identify AWS Partners who develop specialized solutions aimed at the energy industry. The new AWS Energy Competency Program, as it's called, will identify these specialized partners who have already demonstrated the technical expertise and customer success that can help energy producers around the world build and implement AWS-powered solutions using the latest technology, while also navigating the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Today, many AWS Partners work with the energy industry to help them take advantage of AWS technology, including for managing the operation of oil and gas assets from the exploration phases, to the gathering, processing, transportation, management, and maintenance of those operations, as well as those in the renewable and sustainable space. These industries are now accelerating the adoption of solutions like cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), says Amazon.

The new AWS Energy Competency Program will help the industry better identify the AWS Partners who have the specific expertise when it comes to working with the world's energy producers, including those that can help them develop a portfolio that includes sustainable and renewable energy assets.

At launch, the program includes 32 global partners who also worked with AWS to help develop the new program for energy producers. This group includes those who can help with specialized solution areas, industry verticals, or workloads. This is now one of the toughest designations an AWS Partner can achieve, notes Amazon, as partners have to undergo a rigorous technical validation related to energy industry-specific best practices.

Image Credits: Amazon

One partner, Slalom, has been helping North American energy company TC Energy manage 44,000 kilometers of natural gas pipelines. TC Energy worked with the partner to develop a business intelligence application that uses machine learning to help customers optimize gas scheduling and throughput. Another partner, Unleash Live, an AI video analytics provider, helped industrial engineering solutions provider Worley, which operates wind farms, solar parks, hydropower, natural gas projects, and more. Worsley is using Unleash Live to leverage drones and computer vision for its inspections.

Other partners can help provide solutions that include upstream, midstream, downstream, new energies, core business applications, health, safety, and environmental, and data and analytics, says Amazon. AWS Partners now interested in joining the program can view the Validation Checklists for both AWS Services Partners and AWS Software Partners to get started.

