U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.68
    -16.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,083.12
    -285.97 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.28
    +10.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.38
    -5.67 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.21
    -1.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -36.70 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.51 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3720
    +0.0500 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2030
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,892.64
    -3,743.44 (-7.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.79
    -148.16 (-10.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.51
    -32.67 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

AWS Validates FlashGrid® for Government ISV Competency

·2 min read

FlashGrid Becomes AWS Public Sector Partner

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashGrid announces it has received AWS validation for Government ISV Competency and has been awarded with an AWS Public Sector Partner status. The AWS Competency Program validates partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. AWS partners are vetted, validated, and verified against a high bar to achieve the AWS Competency designation.

FlashGrid AWS Government Competency and Public Sector Partner
FlashGrid AWS Government Competency and Public Sector Partner

FlashGrid public sector implementations are used today in mission critical systems operated by judiciary, defense, social security, customs, and other government agencies.

Ensuring high availability of backend relational databases is a critical part of the cloud strategy – whether it is a lift-and-shift migration or a green-field deployment of mission critical applications. IT organizations around the globe are relying on FlashGrid engineered cloud systems for running mission critical databases including Oracle RAC and Oracle Failover HA clusters with strict uptime SLAs.

FlashGrid architecture leverages high-performance capabilities of the AWS cloud and enables migrations of heavy workloads, including those previously running on Oracle Exadata systems.

As a software vendor, FlashGrid partners with government contractors to help Government and Public Sector organizations world-wide confidently migrate mission critical databases to AWS.

"Selecting trustworthy vendors and products for government IT projects is a complex and important task. The AWS Government Competency validates quality and provides assurance of FlashGrid products for the AWS cloud," said Art Danielov, CEO, FlashGrid.

About FlashGrid

FlashGrid makes database infrastructure simple, fast, and highly available. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems and Storage Fabric software enable organizations to keep full control of their backend databases while achieving the best performance and uptime SLA, whether it is in a public cloud, in a private cloud, or on premises.

FlashGrid engineered cloud systems are available through the AWS Marketplace including government regions. For more information, please see FlashGrid's solutions on AWS.

Media Contact:

Victoria Koepnick
info@flashgrid.io
+1-650-641-2421

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aws-validates-flashgrid-for-government-isv-competency-301369629.html

SOURCE FlashGrid Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Rival Solana Climbs to Seventh in Crypto Top 10

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency linked to the Solana network has jumped to the seventh spot among the world’s top 10 largest virtual coins amid optimism that the blockchain could be a long term competitor to Ethereum.Solana’s SOL token has tripled in about three weeks and now has a market value of more than $41 billion, according to CoinGecko. Proponents tout the claimed speed and lower cost of transactions on Solana for decentralized finance and digital collectibles, applications where Ethere

  • 5M get stimulus help to pay for internet and a laptop — and you can still apply

    The government will give you a discount on your internet service and a new computer.

  • Shiba Inu Retreats Amid Broad Weakness In Crypto Markets

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.000007.

  • El Salvador Holding 400 Bitcoins Leading up to Legal Tender Introduction

    Just ahead of the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, the government bought several hundred BTC for its coffers.

  • Hong Kong Landlord Sees Robust Demand for Central Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest landlord in Hong Kong’s most expensive office market expects demand to withstand concerns about political clampdowns and pandemic setbacks.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. said leasing demand is robust for its dozen interconnected office blocks in the heart of the city’s financial district known as Central, executive director Raymond Chow said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Business hasn’t been affected by the introduction of the national security law or tighten

  • El Salvador Buys 400 Bitcoins Ahead of Nationwide Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador bought 400 Bitcoins as it prepares to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender from Tuesday, President Nayib Bukele said in a post on Twitter. The currency has a market value of about $20 million at current prices. The country plans to buy “a lot more” of the coins, Bukele said in a separate post, after buying the first batch of 200. Enthusiasts and detractors alike will be monitoring the experiment to see if a significant number of people want to transact with Bitcoin

  • ProtonMail logged IP address of French activist after order by Swiss authorities

    ProtonMail, a hosted email service with a focus on end-to-end encrypted communications, has been facing criticism after a police report showed that French authorities managed to obtain the IP address of a French activist who was using the online service. The company has communicated widely about the incident, stating that it doesn’t log IP addresses by default and it only complies with local regulation — in that case Swiss law. While ProtonMail didn’t cooperate with French authorities, French police sent a request to Swiss police via Europol to force the company to obtain the IP address of one of its users.

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘earthquake’ prediction amid mass-buying to support El Salvador

    Bitcoin has surged once again at the start of the week, taking its price above $52,000 on Tuesday. The latest gains have been mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada), which are both trading close to record highs. One price prediction from pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB puts bitcoin on a trajectory towards $100k+ before the end of 2021, however less positive forecasts claim that the cryptocurrency is in the middle of a so-called “dead cat bounce” that will result in new yearly lows below $20k.

  • ProtonMail under fire after giving authorities an activist's IP address

    As detailed in our transparency report, our published threat model, and also our privacy policy, under Swiss law, Proton can be forced to collect information on accounts belonging to users under Swiss criminal investigation. This is obviously not done by default, but only if Proton gets a legal order for a specific account.

  • Media Companies’ Office Return Plans

    Here’s what 10 media companies are planning.

  • Virgin Media most complained-about telecoms provider – Ofcom

    The regulator said it had received 33 complaints for every 100,000 Virgin Media customers.

  • Online Delivery Is now Driving Video Industry Growth in Asia, but China Regulations Are Cause for Concern

    Online platforms have now replaced the free-to-air and pay-TV sectors as the engine of video industry growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Both advertising-supported and subscription video are becoming more dominant. The conclusions were presented as part of an opening address by Vivek Couto, managing partner at research firm Media Partners Asia, on the first session […]

  • After years of inaction against adtech, UK's ICO calls for browser-level controls to fix 'cookie fatigue'

    In the latest quasi-throwback toward 'do not track', the UK's data protection chief has come out in favor of a browser- and/or device-level setting to allow Internet users to set "lasting" cookie preferences -- suggesting this as a fix for the barrage of consent pop-ups that continues to infest websites in the region. European web users digesting this development in an otherwise monotonously unchanging regulatory saga, should be forgiven -- not only for any sense of déjà vu they may experience -- but also for wondering if they haven't been mocked/gaslit quite enough already where cookie consent is concerned. Last month, UK digital minister Oliver Dowden took aim at what he dubbed an "endless" parade of cookie pop-ups -- suggesting the government is eyeing watering down consent requirements around web tracking as ministers consider how to diverge from European Union data protection standards, post-Brexit.

  • Global bitcoin price pump planned to celebrate El Salvador adopting crypto as currency

    Reddit and Twitter users call for 7 September to be ‘Global Bitcoin Day’

  • FTX Launches NFT Platform for US-Based Clients

    Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace for customers living in the United States.

  • Solana price hits all time high, overtaking dogecoin in record-breaking crypto surge

    Cryptocurrency will ‘accelerate what will be the biggest social impact change of our lifetimes,’ says one expert

  • How secure are your computer's privacy settings?

    Here's why you should go back and evaluate your privacy settings to make sure they're still right for you.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?