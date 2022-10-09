U.S. markets closed

AXA BetterMe Weekend concludes on a high note

·5 min read

Brand Ambassador Sammi Cheng motivates the public to become a BetterMe

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October, AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") brought back the AXA BetterMe Weekend on 8 and 9 October 2022 at AXA x WONDERLAND @West Kowloon Cultural District, to encourage the public to take better care of their holistic wellness and become a BetterMe! The two-day carnival with various free activities has received overwhelming response from the public who gets together to show their support in healthy living.

AXA BetterMe Weekend was held at the AXA x WONDERLAND @West Kowloon Cultural District for two days, aiming to raise the awareness of mind health.
AXA BetterMe Weekend was held at the AXA x WONDERLAND @West Kowloon Cultural District for two days, aiming to raise the awareness of mind health.

 

Gordon Watson, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Asia and Africa (Left), Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China (Right) and Sammi Cheng, AXA Brand Ambassador (Middle) illustrated their enjoyable moments at the art jamming session in the opening ceremony. They encouraged the public to make time for me-time, live healthily inside out, and become a BetterMe.
Gordon Watson, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Asia and Africa (Left), Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China (Right) and Sammi Cheng, AXA Brand Ambassador (Middle) illustrated their enjoyable moments at the art jamming session in the opening ceremony. They encouraged the public to make time for me-time, live healthily inside out, and become a BetterMe.

 

Sammi Cheng, Brand Ambassador, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, shared her tips on stress-relief.
Sammi Cheng, Brand Ambassador, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, shared her tips on stress-relief.

 

AXA BetterMe Weekend featured a wide variety of elements, including physical and mental wellness, art care, and green lifestyle with a series of extraordinary activities.
AXA BetterMe Weekend featured a wide variety of elements, including physical and mental wellness, art care, and green lifestyle with a series of extraordinary activities.

This year's AXA BetterMe Weekend offered a wide variety of new elements - featuring physical and mental wellness, art care, and green lifestyle - to offer a truly unique and holistic wellness experience to people of all ages. Extraordinary activities included the exclusive "Art Care 4D Experience Zone", which is designed by renowned Japanese artist YOSHIROTTEN for AXA, free yoga and dance classes, handy craft workshops, colouring wall, metaverse experience, and special photo booths. Each is designed to encourage participants to relax and rejuvenate, while taking time out of the hustle and bustle to spend with family and friends.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China said, "As pandemic drags on,  people across the world have experienced mind health concerns. According to a study by the World Health Organisation, the loss of productivity as a result of depression and anxiety, costs the global economy USD 1 trillion every year[1]. As an advocate of mental wellness, through this return of the AXA BetterMe Weekend and with our recently launched 'Make Time for Me-Time' campaign, we aim to encourage the public to take better self-care and become a BetterMe."

In the opening ceremony, AXA Brand Ambassador Sammi Cheng engaged in a stress-relieving art jamming session on stage, illustrating the light-hearted moment in her me-time and sharing her stress management tips. Sammi encouraged everyone to live healthily inside out and become a BetterMe.

Sammi Cheng, Brand Ambassador, AXA Hong Kong and Macau said, "The concept of "AXA BetterMe" has long resonated with my own belief. Being a celebrity, I always have to be at my best. In order to produce greater work and bring more joy to the audience, keeping myself in a healthy state body and mind is critical for me to keep going. I am therefore very pleased to be part of this meaningful AXA event, which injected positive energy to the community and encouraged everyone to be more conscious on their holistic wellness. Together, we can all become a BetterMe! "

At AXA, our Purpose is "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". AXA BetterMe is a holistic wellness platform that offers nearly 20 programmes and services covering physical wellness, mental wellbeing and health management. Our mental wellness resources are available for free to not only AXA customers but also the general public alike. Simply access the AXA BetterMe services through the Emma by AXA app and start enjoying the services anytime, anywhere at your fingertips.

To learn more about AXA BetterMe, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-betterme

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau 

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE:  AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

[1] Source: https://apps.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/depression-anxiety-treatment/en/index.html

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau

