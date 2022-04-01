AXA fully supports WWF's "Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge"

Especially designed for primary students in this special summer holiday to learn about climate and biodiversity as planet protectors

HONG KONG, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) fully supports WWF-Hong Kong's first free online challenge for family – « Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge », a fun and interactive game especially designed for primary school students to explore different aspects of conservation and sustainability while staying at home in this year's special summer holiday due to COVID. The 4-week challenge will feature different themes each week, including habitat, wetland, ocean and forest. Participants will transform into planet protectors to challenge themselves with designated tasks. Upon completion of each week's tasks, they will be awarded an e-badge. For those who complete all the 4 weeks' challenges, they will also get an e-certificate as a recognition of their contribution in protecting our mother earth.

Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge

Date: Now until 24 April 2022

Fee: Free-of-charge

Registration website: WWF Junior Panda website (https://junior.wwf.org.hk/en/challenge/)

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "This year's Earth Hour happened in the midst of the 5th wave of the pandemic, when summer break was brought forward for students in Hong Kong. As the Activation Partner and the highest-level sponsor of Earth Hour, AXA extends our full support to WWF's Earth Hour 28-Day Challenge - a timely and action-filled initiative that empowers students to learn about conservation over this special summer holiday. We hope that the initiative can also help relieve parents from the stress of arranging holiday activities for their children and foster family bonding by spending quality learning time together."

WWF Earth Hour 2022 lights out event, the world's largest collective environmental movement, was concluded successfully on 26 March. AXA is the Activation Partner of this year's event. In Hong Kong, nearly 4,000 companies, organisations and buildings across Hong Kong supported the event by switching off non-essential lights for one hour, starting from 8:30pm that evening. Individuals, schools and corporates have made their green pledges, calling for all members of the public to build habits on protecting our habitats.

