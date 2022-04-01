U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

AXA fully supports WWF's "Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge"

·4 min read

Especially designed for primary students in this special summer holiday to learn about climate and biodiversity as planet protectors

HONG KONG, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) fully supports WWF-Hong Kong's first free online challenge for family – « Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge », a fun and interactive game especially designed for primary school students to explore different aspects of conservation and sustainability while staying at home in this year's special summer holiday due to COVID. The 4-week challenge will feature different themes each week, including habitat, wetland, ocean and forest. Participants will transform into planet protectors to challenge themselves with designated tasks. Upon completion of each week's tasks, they will be awarded an e-badge. For those who complete all the 4 weeks' challenges, they will also get an e-certificate as a recognition of their contribution in protecting our mother earth.

Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge

Date: Now until 24 April 2022
Fee: Free-of-charge
Registration website: WWF Junior Panda website (https://junior.wwf.org.hk/en/challenge/)

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "This year's Earth Hour happened in the midst of the 5th wave of the pandemic, when summer break was brought forward for students in Hong Kong. As the Activation Partner and the highest-level sponsor of Earth Hour, AXA extends our full support to WWF's Earth Hour 28-Day Challenge - a timely and action-filled initiative that empowers students to learn about conservation over this special summer holiday. We hope that the initiative can also help relieve parents from the stress of arranging holiday activities for their children and foster family bonding by spending quality learning time together."

WWF Earth Hour 2022 lights out event, the world's largest collective environmental movement, was concluded successfully on 26 March. AXA is the Activation Partner of this year's event. In Hong Kong, nearly 4,000 companies, organisations and buildings across Hong Kong supported the event by switching off non-essential lights for one hour, starting from 8:30pm that evening. Individuals, schools and corporates have made their green pledges, calling for all members of the public to build habits on protecting our habitats.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €25 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of 2021, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have reached HKD4.4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau

