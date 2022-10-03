U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

AXA Launches "MediEnhancer Supplement"

·6 min read

Offers Up to 4% p.a. Guaranteed Returns

Helping Customers To Cope With Medical Inflation

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced the launch of "MediEnhancer Supplement" ("MediEnhancer"). "MediEnhancer" is offered exclusively to customers with qualified AXA medical insurance policies[1]. With its up to 4% p.a. guaranteed crediting interest rate, it carries a cash value which will be used to offset the annual premium of the qualified AXA medical insurance policy associated with "MediEnhancer", relieving the pressure of medical inflation for customers.

"MediEnhancer" offers two notional amount options[2]. Customers may choose a notional amount[2] based on 3 times or 5 times the annual premium of the associated medical plan according to their financial planning needs. The cash value of "MediEnhancer" at its effective date will be equal to notional amount of "MediEnhancer". After "MediEnhancer" becomes effective and more interest is accrued, the cash value of "MediEnhancer" will be used to pay for the annual premium of the associated medical plan on its next policy anniversary[3], saving customers the hassle of paying premiums of their plans. For customers prepaying a premium for the 2nd supplement year, their prepaid amount will be further entitled to guaranteed preferential interest  at a rate of 4% p.a. for USD policies or 3.5% p.a. for HKD policies during the 1st supplement year.

According to the recent announcement of the Health Bureau, the number of Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) policies has exceeded 1 million since its implementation[4] in 2019. About a quarter of VHIS policy holders[5] were AXA customers, demonstrating that AXA's VHIS products are well received by the public.

Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "We are commited to listening to our customers and catering their needs. We understand that rising medical costs is their key consideration for renewing their medical insurance policies. With this in mind, we have designed 'MediEnhancer' to help customers cope with medical inflation by providing up to 4% p.a. guaranteed returns, and offering hospital income benefit for a maximum of 1,000 days[6] per confinement, aiming to reduce the inpatient medical expenses of our customers, and strive to be a solid backing for customers."

During the promotion period, customers who successfully apply "MediEnhancer" together with AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance Plan can enjoy up to 6 month's premium refund. For existing customers with designated AXA medical insurance plans who successfully apply for "MediEnhancer", they will be entitled to a 2-month premium rebate for their existing policies[7].

For more information about "MediEnhancer", please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/medical-insurance-medienhancer-campaign

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure and policy provision.

[1] Qualified AXA medical insurance policies shall mean policies satisfy the following requirements: a) must be in force at the time of application of  "MediEnhancer"; or b) purchase at the same time together with "MediEnhancer". The list of qualified AXA medical insurance policies will be updated from time to time without further notice. For the latest qualified AXA medical insurance policies, please refer to https://www.axa.com.hk/en/medical-insurance-medienhancer-campaign#.

[2] The notional amount of "MediEnhancer" is used for the calculation of premium and relevant policy values of "MediEnhancer". It is not equivalent to the Death Proceeds for "MediEnhancer". The cash value of "MediEnhancer" at its effective date will be equal to notional amount of "MediEnhancer".

[3] For the avoidance of doubt, the premium amount of the associated medical plan shall be credited into the FPDA of the policy to which "MediEnhancer" is attached for premium payment of such associated medical plan and shall not be paid out to the owner directly under any circumstances.

[4] Information from the Information Services Department dated 2 September 2022.

[5] Information from the Information Services Department, calculated by dividing the total certified plans under VHIS by the total AXA VHIS plans with data as of 31 March 2022.

[6] The aggregate of the period during which the hospital income benefit is payable will not exceed a maximum of 90 days for each confinement resulting directly or indirectly from mental illness and 1,000 days for each confinement resulting (directly and independently of all other causes) from other disabilities.

[7] The above information is for reference only. For details on premium refund and product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure, policy provision and promotional leaflet.

Photo Captions:

AXA’s “MediEnhancer” ambassador and popular R&amp;B singer-songwriter Gareth T. reminds you that you can earn up to 4% interest per year by prepaying AXA medical insurance premiums.
About AXA Hong Kong and Macau 

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.  

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK 



IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau

