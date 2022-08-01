U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

New AXA Max Wealth Insurance Plan

·9 min read

Offers guaranteed Day-1 cash value[1]up to 81% of lump sum payment with guaranteed breakeven period as short as 5 years[2]

Combining features of life protection and wealth accumulation with flexi designation option to offer unique flexibility in legacy planning

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced the launch of its Max Wealth Insurance Plan ("Max Wealth"), which offers a market-leading guaranteed breakeven period as short as 5 years[2], and guaranteed cash value on the commencement day of the policy up to 81%[1] of lump sum payment. With Max Wealth, customers are empowered to achieve their financing goals with optimal asset liquidity, and ultimately unleash the full potential of wealth accumulation. Moreover, Max Wealth also provides a flexi designation option for customers to transfer part of the policy value to another insured with no limit in times[3], enabling the policyholder greater flexibility for legacy planning. By incorporating the lifelong protection, Max Wealth eases the customer's burden when facing unexpected situations in life, and in passing on their values and visions for life from one generation to another.

Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Market research showed that the median and the mean wealth per adult in Hong Kong have reached USD174,000 (approximately HKD1.36 million) and USD503,000 (approximately HKD3.95 million) respectively, ranking third highest globally[4]. Additionally, the number of high-net-worth (HNW) and mass affluent individuals has been increasing in Hong Kong and hit 3.9 million in 2021, accounting for 60.6% of the overall population[5]. These statistics indicate a huge market demand for wealth management products. Savings products with higher guaranteed cash value and shorter breakeven time will give customers more confidence, especially under the current volatile market condition. To address this, Max Wealth has been launched for customers to build resilience into their portfolios which allows high asset liquidity and flexibility under various market conditions, enabling them to have the flexibility to react promptly to the market and realise their long-term goals in wealth accumulation and legacy planning."

Four notable features of Max Wealth are as follows:

  1. 2- year ultra-short premium payment term to free customers from long-term payment commitments

    With a minimum initial investment of USD20,000 (approximately HKD157,000), Max Wealth offers a convenient 2-year ultra-short premium payment term with a lump sum payment arrangement to eliminate the burden from long-term payment commitments. For customers who opt for the lump sum payment arrangement, the prepaid amount will accumulate interest in the first policy year at a guaranteed preferential interest rate in a Future Premium Deposit Account ("FPDA"). The amount will be automatically deducted from the FPDA to settle the annual premium for the second policy year when the first policy year ends.

  2. Market-leading 5-year guaranteed breakeven period[2] with guaranteed Day-1 cash value[1] up to 81% of the lump sum payment and to unleash potential for wealth accumulation with flexibility and efficiency

    Under the lump sum payment arrangement, the sum of the guaranteed cash value and FPDA balance of the policy at the commencement of the policy will be up to 81%[1] of the lump sum payment. The guaranteed cash value will keep growing throughout the policy years and reach 100% of the lump sum payment as early as the end of the fifth policy year[2]. It gives customers extra confidence in achieving their financial goals. Following the conclusion of the third policy year, a terminal dividend may be payable to Max Wealth customers upon policy surrender, policy maturity or the death of the insured[6].

    Furthermore, Max Wealth's expected 10-year total internal rate of return can reach up to 3.8%[7]. Starting from the 15th policy anniversary, customers may apply to exercise the terminal dividend lock-in option to lock in gains without an aggregate limit for the lock-in rate. Also, part or all of the value of the terminal dividend lock-in account can be withdrawn in a lump sum anytime without surrendering the policy to accommodate the customer's financial needs at different life stages.

  3. Flexible legacy planning with the Flexi Designation Option

    AXA understands that a customer's wealth goals and legacy plans may change at different life stages. In view of this, Max Wealth customers can apply for the flexible "split policy" option after the end of the second policy year. This means transferring part of the value of the policy to a separate policy of Max Wealth and designating another person as the insured, and the coverage period will continue until the new insured reaches the age of 138. This transfer process can be exercised an unlimited number of times[3], making legacy planning more flexible and laying a solid financial foundation for the insured's next generations and loved ones.

  4. Simple application procedure requiring no physical health check, providing lifelong protection for your loved ones

    The insured of Max Wealth can unlock this wealth accumulation plan by completing simple application procedures without declaring their health information[8]. Max Wealth also provides lifelong protection. In the unfortunate case of the death of the insured, the designated beneficiary will receive a death benefit equal to the higher of up to 105%[9] of the total standard premium paid or guaranteed cash value, plus the non-guaranteed terminal dividend and the value of the terminal dividend lock-in account (if any). The designated beneficiary can also choose to receive the compensation either by a lump sum payment, payment by instalments or hybrid payment. This feature ensures the customer's wealth can benefit their families and the succeeding generations.

For more information about the Max Wealth Insurance Plan, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/max-wealth-insurance-plan

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure and policy provision.

AXA Hong Kong and Macau today announced the launch of its Max Wealth Insurance Plan. (From left: Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, and Howard Pou, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Greater China)
[1] Under the lump sum payment arrangement, and assumed guaranteed preferential interest rate of 4% p.a., the sum of the guaranteed cash value and Future Premium Deposit Account (FPDA) balance of your policy at the commencement of the policy will be up to 81% of the lump sum payment.

[2] Under the lump sum payment arrangement, the guaranteed cash value will reach 100% of the lump sum payment as early as the end of the 5th policy year.

[3] The Flexi Designation Option can be exercised an unlimited number of times subject to the minimum notional amount requirement as may be determined by the Company from time to time.

[4] Information extracted from "Global Wealth Databook 2021".

[5] Data extracted from "Wealth Market Analytics", issued by GlobalData 2021.

[6] Terminal dividend is a non-guaranteed benefit, and may vary subject to factors including investment returns, claims, policy persistency and utilisation of policy options.

[7] Projected based on the lump sum payment arrangement and assumed guaranteed preferential interest rate of 4% p.a. and will vary by change in the guaranteed preferential interest rate.

[8] Should the total premiums for the basic plan of Max Wealth and designated participating life insurance plans be less than or equal to USD5 million, no medical underwriting is required.

[9] If the insured passes away (a) after the end of the 3rd policy year and (b) when the initial insured's age is at 70 or below.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau 

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €26 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of Feb 2022, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have exceeded HKD4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE:  AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau

