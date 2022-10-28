AXA Sweeps 9 Awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has won big at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022, taking home a total of 9 accolades for cementing the firm's leadership as a provider of best in quality of products and services to its customers in the market. The company won in "Most Innovative Product/Service Award - General Insurance" and "Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award" and was named top three in 7 award categories covering most innovative products/services in VHIS and Employee Benefits, Digital Transformation, ESG & Sustainability, Digital Marketing and Partnership Project.

Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, the Hong Kong Insurance Awards is one of the most reputable recognitions in Hong Kong. The awards recognise the innovation, top-notch performance and accomplishment of service providers within the insurance industry.

While the COVID pandemic has caused significant challenges in the global economy, AXA has remained focused to put our customer first to address their needs amid difficult times through providing them with innovative and comprehensive products and services. In addition, AXA's marketing campaigns have effectively strengthened our brand to sustain leadership positions in brand awareness and consideration which makes customers have greater confidence with us.

These awards below are testament to the efforts we have made to support our customers and to contribute to creating a sustainable future for our community.

Winner:

Most Innovative Product/Service Award - General Insurance

Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award

Top 3:

Most Innovative Product/Service Award (VHIS, Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme)

Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Products/Services Award

Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award - General Insurance

Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award - Life Insurance

Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award

Best Partnership Project Award - General Insurance

Excellence in Digital Transformation Award

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "We are delighted to receive these accolades from the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022 as they recognise our contributions to providing our customers with quality and innovative products and services to ensure they are well-protected. We have also heavily invested to digitalise our support to our customers and distributors to create greater convenience and experience. Moreover, we will continue to play a leading role in contributing to a sustainable future in Hong Kong."

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

