AXA XL appoints Stephen White as Alternative Risk and Captives Leader in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- AXA XL has appointed Stephen White as Alternative Risk and Captives Leader for Canada. Based in Toronto, Mr. White will oversee the continued growth of AXA XL's captive business in Canada, working closely with clients and broking partners to develop new and innovative solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Country Manager Renato Rodrigues said: "In the current market, clients are increasingly looking for partners with whom to develop risk management programs to retain more risk in an efficient manner while, at the same time, mitigate emerging risk with bespoke products. We have the appetite and right expertise to be that partner."

Mr. White joins AXA XL from Purves Redmond Limited where he led the Alternative Risk Transfer Practice. He brings more than 30 years' experience leading a wide range of risk management and operations at Canada's leading brokerages and some of Canada's top financial institutions, including the Royal Bank of Canada and the Canada Imperial Bank of Commerce.

"Stephen's extensive expertise will be of great value to our existing and future clients looking to diversify their risk management strategies alongside a global team of specialists in alternative risk transfer solutions," added Jonathan Ashall, Head of Distribution and Client Management, Canada.

AXA XL Insurance offers Captives Insurance and Fronting Insurance programs across a wide range of lines to help businesses seeking to self-insure some of their risk. Known for flexible program design, superior claims service and personalized access to accurate and real-time data, AXA XL's experts proactively manage captives to help clients maximize economic and operational value.

