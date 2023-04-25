AXA XL continues U.S. Middle Market insurance team build out adding Matthew Duke as new head of pricing

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance in the Americas continued the build out of its U.S. Mid-Market team with the addition of Matthew Duke as Head of Pricing, U.S. Middle Market Analytics.

According to Head of U.S. Middle Market Matt Waters, "With the addition of Matthew, we continue to build out a strong team of industry talent and move another step closer to officially launching our underwriting operation. Matt's career experience, especially his work establishing actuarial pricing infrastructure and portfolio monitoring tools to support underwriters, is particularly relevant to our situation and focus on efficiency. In his new role with us, Matt is tasked with developing our US Middle Market pricing strategy and infrastructure."

Mr. Duke joins AXA XL from Xceedance, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary, Head of Global Actuarial Services. Prior to his most recent position, he served as Head of Pricing and Growth Analytics and interim Head of Risk for Blackboard Insurance. His 20-year career also includes various pricing and reserving positions with Guy Carpenter, Arch Insurance and Travelers. He holds credentials as an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). Mr. Duke received his undergraduate degree in Applied Math & Statistics from Stony Brook University, and earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School.

AXA XL's Mid-Market team is actively building out AXA XL's target mid-market client offering in the U.S., leveraging its strength in underwriting, data, claims handling and global capabilities.

The team plans to officially launch its underwriting operations in June 2023. At launch, AXA XL's U.S. Mid-Market team will offer Workers Compensation, Commercial Auto, General Liability, Property and Umbrella to Private Equity firms.

Story continues

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axa-xl-continues-us-middle-market-insurance-team-build-out-adding-matthew-duke-as-new-head-of-pricing-301807053.html

SOURCE AXA XL