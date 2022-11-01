AXA XL Insurance appoints new head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O'Neill as head of AXA XL's Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O'Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement.

In his new role, Mr. O'Neill will be responsible for developing core underwriting strategies and product profitability for AXA XL's Crime and Crisis Management business, including Security Risk coverages such as Kidnap and Ransom insurance, in North America.

According to AXA XL Chief Underwriting Officer for Professional Tony Giacco, "We're pleased to attract such seasoned industry talent. With more than 30 years of Fidelity and Crime underwriting experience, Brian is a valuable addition to the team. Our clients will appreciate his knowledge and expertise in addressing their concerns about embezzlement, fraud, bribery, and other commercial and financial institution crimes."

Mr. O'Neill joins AXA XL from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, where as Head of Fidelity and Crime, he was responsible for the company's entry and growth into the Fidelity marketplace. Prior to his tenure with Berkshire Hathaway, he spent more than 15 years with AIG, where he served as Senior Fidelity Officer, managing the company's Public, Private and Financial Institution Fidelity business in the United States and Canada.

Commenting on Mr. Bangs retirement, Mr. Giacco added: "We're grateful to Greg for delivering eight years of hard work, product development and impressive growth. Under his leadership, we built out our standalone crime insurance business in the U.S. from the ground up and developed new products to address emerging risks like social engineering to help our clients protect their business assets."

