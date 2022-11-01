U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.97
    -13.01 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,652.36
    -80.59 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,918.18
    -69.97 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.11
    +13.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +1.94 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    +12.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.59 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9885
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0560
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1480
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2080
    -0.5060 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,437.99
    +38.61 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.21
    +0.16 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

AXA XL Insurance appoints new head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O'Neill as head of AXA XL's Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America.  Mr. O'Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement.

In his new role, Mr. O'Neill will be responsible for developing core underwriting strategies and product profitability for AXA XL's Crime and Crisis Management business, including Security Risk coverages such as Kidnap and Ransom insurance, in North America.

According to AXA XL Chief Underwriting Officer for Professional Tony Giacco, "We're pleased to attract such seasoned industry talent. With more than 30 years of Fidelity and Crime underwriting experience, Brian is a valuable addition to the team. Our clients will appreciate his knowledge and expertise in addressing their concerns about embezzlement, fraud, bribery, and other commercial and financial institution crimes."

Mr. O'Neill joins AXA XL from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, where as Head of Fidelity and Crime, he was responsible for the company's entry and growth into the Fidelity marketplace. Prior to his tenure with Berkshire Hathaway, he spent more than 15 years with AIG, where he served as Senior Fidelity Officer, managing the company's Public, Private and Financial Institution Fidelity business in the United States and Canada.

Commenting on Mr. Bangs retirement, Mr. Giacco added: "We're grateful to Greg for delivering eight years of hard work, product development and impressive growth. Under his leadership, we built out our standalone crime insurance business in the U.S. from the ground up and developed new products to address emerging risks like social engineering to help our clients protect their business assets."

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axa-xl-insurance-appoints-new-head-of-crime-and-crisis-management-in-north-america-301664656.html

SOURCE AXA XL

Recommended Stories

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

    It's becoming more evident that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a tale of two businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is crushing it, while e-commerce is struggling to turn a profit. The sales-growth headline number for Amazon's third quarter was impressive: 15% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth to $127.1 billion.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Will Meta Platforms (META) Bounce Back?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned -10.08% compared to a -4.46% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class returned -26.46% year to date compared […]

  • Fed rate hikes ‘driving a refinancing boom for personal loans,’ SoFi CEO says

    SoFi CEO Anthony Noto joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, consumer balance sheets, debt refinancing, as well as the outlook for platforms like Twitter.

  • SoFi stock rises on earnings beat, new member growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for SoFi.

  • Elon Musk bringing Twitter to Texas? What’s next as billionaire dissolves board

    Elon Musk could further expand his hub of operations and attract software developers in a key region by bringing a Twitter presence to the Lone Star state.

  • Why Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) were soaring 15.7% higher as of 12:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It also easily topped the average analysts' earnings estimate of $4.61 per share. Intercept's solid revenue growth was entirely due to higher Ocaliva sales.

  • Goodyear stock falls more than 14% on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the challenging quarter for Goodyear amid ongoing inflation.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • SoFi Technologies' Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind

    A beat across the board and raised guidance are not what most expect in the current market environment.

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    BioCryst (BCRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.13% and 3.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Catalent (CTLT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Catalent (CTLT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.18% and 4.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Cheap tech stocks aren't always easy to find, but the market sell-off over the last year has made that task a little easier. Keep reading to see two bargain stocks that could surge in the next bull market. Revenue growth slowed to just 6%, and profits fell as costs of employee salaries and other expenses outpaced revenue growth.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article we present the list of 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) are a few of the most boring stocks in the world that should nonetheless entice […]

  • Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Marathon Petroleum (MPC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.85% and 32.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cineworld reaches bankruptcy settlement with landlords, lenders

    Movie theater chain Cineworld Group on Monday announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow an additional $150 million and make a $1 billion debt repayment. Landlords and junior creditors dropped their opposition to the billion-dollar debt repayment after Cineworld agreed to pay at least $20 million in rent that will accrue after Sept. 30. Britain's Cineworld, which filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas in September with less than $4 million in cash on hand, previously did not intend to make any post-September rent payments until the end of its bankruptcy.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Rivian, and Li Auto Were Volatile Today

    Vehicle deliveries, potential shipment postponements, and COVID-related news are moving these stocks.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 1st

    PTEN, IBA and NTNX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on November 1, 2022.