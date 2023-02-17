AXA XL names new leadership for its Fine Art and Specie business in the Americas

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To align underwriting capabilities more closely to the broader Americas regional operating model, AXA XL has appointed the following new regional and zonal leaders for its Fine Art & Specie (FAS) business:

Casey Santangelo , Head of Fine Art & Specie, Americas

Gary Kerr , Underwriting Manager, US East Zone

Barbara Corvino , Underwriting Manager, US Central Zone

Jake Burgess , Underwriting Manager, US West Zone

Farzina Coladon , Underwriting Manager, Canada

Natasha Fekula, Claims Manager, Americas

Commenting on Ms. Santangelo's appointment to lead the broader FAS team, Maria Duhart, Chief Underwriting Officer, Americas Specialty Niche said: "We are pleased to have Casey join us, her underwriting expertise and track record driving business growth will be a fantastic asset not only for our FAS business, but for the broader Americas specialty insurance team as well."

Ms. Santangelo joins AXA XL with more than fifteen years' experience underwriting Fine Art, Construction, and Inland Marine Risk at Travelers. Most recently she served as President of Fine Art at DUAL North America. She is a graduate of Rutgers University where she obtained a B.S. in Business Management.

Regarding the zonal appointments, Ms. Duhart commented: "By aligning the FAS underwriting managers with the company's zonal teams, we are bringing our experts closer to our clients and creating regional hubs to improve access and reach of our products and services. It is great to be able to promote talent from within and enable our experts to work closely with our insureds in each region of the continent."

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding a collection. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories, we'll be there for you – wherever and whenever you need us. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, please visit www.axaxl.com

