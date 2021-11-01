U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

AXA XL Recognizes Three Contractors For Pioneering Tech Adoption In The Construction Industry

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Construction insurance business recognizes three contractors for pioneering implementation of risk-reducing technologies and achieving the highest scores in its Technology Adoption Maturity Index (TAMI) scorers for 2021. Boston-based, national builder Suffolk and Jacksonville, Florida-based Haskell received silver honors for their tied score, while PCL Construction, based in Edmonton, Canada, received gold honors for receiving the TAMI's highest score in 2021.

TAMI is a proprietary benchmarking service to help contractors measure their tech usage against an industry index and their peers to determine optimal investment in new construction technologies.

According to Rose Hall, Construction's Head of Innovation, "Interest in new technology, especially to reduce risks and boost productivity, is picking up throughout the construction industry and companies like PCL, Suffolk and Haskell are leading the way, demonstrating to the rest of the market the power and possibilities of great tech adoption."

AXA XL's Construction team designed the TAMI assessment to provide clients with a baseline that gives them a clear picture of how tech savvy they are compared to others in the industry, and to help them identify areas where additional technology solutions could add the most value to their operations and risk management efforts. Using TAMI, AXA XL's Construction risk engineers evaluate and score contractors on their technology use in four key areas:

  • Enterprise Software such as solutions for accounting/ERP, document and process automation, Building Information Modeling (BIM), customer relationship management, data analytics, scheduling, bidding, estimating, subcontractor prequalification, and others.

  • Field Management including prefabrication/offsite construction, robotics, safety management, quality management, project management, worker protection, telemedicine, supply chain management and others.

  • IoT Sensors including worker wearables, water mitigation, fleet telematics, equipment and asset management, and others.

  • Reality Capture including drones, laser scanning, photogrammetry, computer vision, augmented reality, virtual reality and digital twin.

Additionally, AXA XL's contractor clients are scored on overall Technology Innovation Commitment to gauge their level of dedication to technology investment, innovation, and the resources required to maximize the effectiveness of the technologies they've adopted. As the industry adoption continues to advance, customers are encouraged to repeat the TAMI each year to continuously assess their progress on their technology adoption journey against contemporaneous standards.

Through AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem and its Tech Library, contractors have access to a digital network of innovative products and services aimed at helping reduce business risk, solve customer issues and improve business results.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL
AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE
AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axa-xl-recognizes-three-contractors-for-pioneering-tech-adoption-in-the-construction-industry-301413222.html

SOURCE AXA XL

