Axalta Coating Systems Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$3.13m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Axalta Coating Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Chrishan Anthon Villavarayan bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$29.20 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$32.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.1m for 109.15k shares. But they sold 43.32k shares for US$1.3m. In total, Axalta Coating Systems insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Axalta Coating Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Axalta Coating Systems. In total, insiders dumped US$821k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Axalta Coating Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axalta Coating Systems Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Axalta Coating Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axalta Coating Systems. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Axalta Coating Systems (including 1 which is potentially serious).

