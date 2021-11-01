U.S. markets closed

Axcelis Announces Introduction Of The 'GSD Ovation' High Current And High Energy Batch Implanters

·2 min read
New Configuration Designed to Support the Surging 200mm Market

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the introduction of the GSD Ovation™ high current and high energy batch implanters. Based on the highly successful GSD Series of implanters, the industry benchmark for the longest manufactured and supported batch ion implanter, the new GSD Ovation systems are designed to support the growing 200mm new fab construction and expansion activity.

Axcelis introduces the GSD Ovation™ high current and high energy batch implanters. Based on the highly successful GSD Series of implanters, the industry benchmark for the longest manufactured and supported batch ion implanter, the new GSD Ovation systems are designed to support the growing 200mm new fab construction and expansion activity.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Since 2015, 200mm fab construction and expansion has been surging, resulting in a shortage of new and used 200mm equipment. This growth in 200mm IC production is unprecedented. Axcelis is committed to support this significant demand, by providing an evolutionary batch configuration designed to seamlessly integrate with our installed base as well as provide new 200mm fabs with the industry's best 200mm batch implant solution."

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, added, "The new GSD Ovation family further strengthens Axcelis' market leadership position, as the tool of record for 200mm fabs. Innovative improvements, combined with a proactive continuous improvement roadmap, enables the fastest and most cost effective way to extend, optimize and sustain robust capability, while delivering unmatched reliability and lowest cost of ownership. The product line includes a variety of implanters allowing customers to select the optimal energy range for their batch implant process, including: the GSD/E2 Ovation for general high current applications, and for high energy applications, the GSD/HE Ovation with energies up to 3 MeV, and the GSD/VHE Ovation with energies up to 4.9 MeV."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675507/GSD_Ovation_1024px.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/144199/axcelis_technologies__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

