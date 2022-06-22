U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

AXCELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 14TH ANNUAL CEO SUMMIT

·2 min read
BEVERLY, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, is scheduled to participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit, being held July 13, 2022, at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

Axcelis (PRNewsfoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.)
Axcelis (PRNewsfoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.)

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website at www.axcelis.com

About the 14th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT).

This year's CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Intro-act, Jefferies and Stifel. Attendance at the CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Claire E. McAdams

Guerrant Associates

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone:  (508) 826-4573

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email:  lloiye@aerogel.com 

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-to-participate-in-the-14th-annual-ceo-summit-301572376.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

