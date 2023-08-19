Do Axcelis Technologies' (NASDAQ:ACLS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Axcelis Technologies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Axcelis Technologies has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Axcelis Technologies' EPS skyrocketed from US$4.48 to US$6.29, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 41%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Axcelis Technologies achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 27% to US$1.0b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Axcelis Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.2b company like Axcelis Technologies. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Holding US$65m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Axcelis Technologies, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.0m.

The Axcelis Technologies CEO received total compensation of just US$1.5m in the year to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Axcelis Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Axcelis Technologies' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Axcelis Technologies look rather interesting indeed. Even so, be aware that Axcelis Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

