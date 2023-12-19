Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 768%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since the stock has added US$304m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Axcelis Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 54% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Axcelis Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Axcelis Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 72% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 54% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

