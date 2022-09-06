U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.61
    -16.65 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,205.27
    -113.17 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,522.56
    -108.30 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.67
    -20.08 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9903
    -0.0030 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3420
    +0.1490 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5600
    +1.9850 (+1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,774.21
    -6.21 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.81
    -0.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.00
    -26.43 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Axcient To Host Third Annual MSP Xperience Event on October 20

Axcient
·2 min read
Axcient
Axcient

Virtual Event Focused on How to Grow in an Uncertain Economic Climate

DENVER, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its third annual MSP Xperience event on October 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. The virtual event’s theme is “Prepare for the Future.”

"MSPs are facing lots of uncertainty, including growing security threats, concerns over the recession, and an already tight labor market made more challenging by wage inflation," said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. "That's why our theme for MSP Xperience is ‘Prepare for the Future’— we're gathering an impressive community of MSP and vendor leaders to address these issues head-on. At the virtual event, we look forward to sharing actionable strategies for meeting data security challenges while accelerating growth and profitability."

The virtual event is designed to connect MSPs with Axcient leaders, leading MSPs, and industry experts who will provide actionable insights and strategies to:

  1. Prepare for new security challenges

  2. Maximize tech stack for efficiency and profitability

  3. Optimize the business to save money each month

  4. Recover faster from disasters and limit downtime

MSP Xperience offers attendees a community-oriented event, bringing together industry experts and MSP peers for discussion, sharing, and networking. Partnering vendors for the virtual event, including Blackpoint, Quickpass Cybersecurity, and Scalepad will offer ways to accelerate business agility for MSP growth and profitability.

Keynote speakers include:

  • Robert Cioffi, COO, Progressive Computing

  • Roddy Bergeron, CISO, Enterprise Data Concepts

  • Larry Walsh, CEO, Chief Analyst & Founder, Channelnomics

  • Justin Lightfoot, Director of Technology, STL Business and Technology Solutions

  • Charlie Tomeo, CRO, Axcient

  • Kevin Hoffman, Founder/CTO, Axcient

  • Adam Preeo, VP of Product, Axcient

To learn more about Axcient and the MSP Xperience event on October 20, please visit https://info.axcient.com/msp-xperience-2022.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses’ data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
Amanda.lee@arlpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun

    The activation of the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum triggers the beginning of the Merge, which will likely be completed sometime around Sept. 13-16.

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • MicroStrategy, With Bitcoin's Price Depressed, Looks to Lightning to Boost Usage, Saylor Says

    Michael Saylor, who transformed a sleepy software firm into a cryptocurrency powerhouse via a (currently underwater) multi-billion dollar bet on bitcoin, is now having the non-crypto part of the business work on bitcoin-related projects as well. Speaking to an audience at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, the executive chairman and former CEO of MicroStrategy said the firm's developers are working on solutions that would allow to onboard large numbers of people onto the Lightning network, a payment network on top of bitcoin allowing faster and cheaper transactions. Saylor announced on Aug. 2 he stepped down as MicroStrategy CEO, retaining his position as chairman of the board and taking on the new title of executive chairman.

  • iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Won’t Offer Big Changes, Analyst Says. Why It Doesn’t Need To.

    Apple iPhone 14 models unveiled on Wednesday will be similar to the prior S model year where changes were minimal, Credit Suisse said. Analyst Shannon Cross reiterated her Outperform rating on the stock on Tuesday. Analysis firm Counterpoint Research recently said iPhones accounted for more than half of the smartphones in active use in the U.S. during the second quarter.

  • Ethereum Classic surges over 24%, hashrate hits record high

    ETC, the token of Ethereum Classic, logged a double-digit gain in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning in Asia, while its hashrate hit a record high on Monday as miners look for alternatives in anticipation of the “Merge.” See related article: Markets: Bitcoin rises slightly, Ether and Ethereum Classic gain amid price run […]

  • Apple event: How to watch iPhone 14, new AirPods and Apple Watch revealed live at ‘Far Out’ announcement

    Apple is about to unveil a whole host of new products: a new iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and set of Apple Watches. For the first time in years, the event will be held in person, with Tim Cook and other executives taking to the stage at its Apple Park campus to show off the new devices. Since the pandemic, Apple has broadcast live events that were more like TV shows, with high production value and special effects – but the company could go back to the more traditional format of showing its staff speaking on stage.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Brazil orders Apple to suspend iPhone sales without charger

    Brazil's government on Tuesday ordered Apple Inc to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers. The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger. In the order, published in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service

    Just yesterday, the mining pool admitted to liquidity issues.

  • Apple set to unveil latest iPhone

    The handsets are rumoured to include an ‘always-on’ display to allow for the time and other basic notifications to be seen while the screen is locked.

  • Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday

    Updated iPhone and Watch models won’t be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming “Far Out” event.

  • 6 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Now and Never Sell

    From their peaks several months ago, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes have declined 17% and 26%, respectively, while Apple stock has shed just 13%. Given his extraordinary track record, investors could do far worse than following in the footsteps of legendary money manager Warren Buffett. Lest there be any doubt, Apple is far and away Berkshire's largest holding.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As 2023 Estimates Reduced

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Apple event: Everything to expect at ‘Far Out’ live event, including iPhone 14, Watch and more

    iPads, Macs and augmented reality headset could get a showing – but probably won’t

  • iPhone 14 latest rumours: new features, UK price and everything you need to know

    Tech giant Apple is on the verge of revealing its latest iPhone, hosting its first in-person iPhone launch event in California since the pandemic where it will show off its new products.