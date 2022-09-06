Axcient To Host Third Annual MSP Xperience Event on October 20

Axcient

Virtual Event Focused on How to Grow in an Uncertain Economic Climate

DENVER, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its third annual MSP Xperience event on October 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. The virtual event’s theme is “Prepare for the Future.”



"MSPs are facing lots of uncertainty, including growing security threats, concerns over the recession, and an already tight labor market made more challenging by wage inflation," said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. "That's why our theme for MSP Xperience is ‘Prepare for the Future’— we're gathering an impressive community of MSP and vendor leaders to address these issues head-on. At the virtual event, we look forward to sharing actionable strategies for meeting data security challenges while accelerating growth and profitability."

The virtual event is designed to connect MSPs with Axcient leaders, leading MSPs, and industry experts who will provide actionable insights and strategies to:

Prepare for new security challenges Maximize tech stack for efficiency and profitability Optimize the business to save money each month Recover faster from disasters and limit downtime

MSP Xperience offers attendees a community-oriented event, bringing together industry experts and MSP peers for discussion, sharing, and networking. Partnering vendors for the virtual event, including Blackpoint, Quickpass Cybersecurity, and Scalepad will offer ways to accelerate business agility for MSP growth and profitability.

Keynote speakers include:

Robert Cioffi, COO, Progressive Computing

Roddy Bergeron, CISO, Enterprise Data Concepts

Larry Walsh, CEO, Chief Analyst & Founder, Channelnomics

Justin Lightfoot, Director of Technology, STL Business and Technology Solutions

Charlie Tomeo, CRO, Axcient

Kevin Hoffman, Founder/CTO, Axcient

Adam Preeo, VP of Product, Axcient



To learn more about Axcient and the MSP Xperience event on October 20, please visit https://info.axcient.com/msp-xperience-2022.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses’ data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

