Axcient’s Kaitlyn Langer and Olivia Guidera Named to the 2023 Women of the Channel List

Axcient

DENVER, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Axcient’s Senior Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Langer, and Channel Event Manager Olivia Guidera, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.



“The Axcient community continues to grow, and Kaitlyn and Olivia are key to that success,” said Tim Sheahen, SVP of Global Sales at Axcient. “We are proud to recognize their accomplishments in building channel-focused programs that help MSPs get the greatest possible value from their Axcient investment and help them grow their businesses through tools like the Axcient Marketing Portal. We look forward to helping even more partners take advantage of Axcient services.”

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more about Axcient, please visit axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, ransomware, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Story continues

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Email: Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com



