U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.58
    -24.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,760.61
    -228.23 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,011.06
    -128.70 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.04
    -14.43 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.34
    +1.27 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.90
    +11.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0630
    +0.0180 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3830
    -0.2130 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,066.79
    -1.72 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.90
    +0.51 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Axcient Unveils Enhanced Partner Program

Axcient
·3 min read
Axcient
Axcient

Built to Meet the Evolving Needs of High-Performing MSPs

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today unveiled the enhanced Axcient Partner Program (APP), designed to make it simple to use and access, and includes a flexible platform that serves as a gateway to a range of benefits. Categorized in Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, benefits scale as partner grow their business with Axcient.

“The new Axcient Partner Program offers MSPs a guide to grow their businesses and expand their technology stacks and services with our award-winning backup and disaster recovery technology,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “While Axcient has always had a partner program, we enhanced the new program to meet the evolving needs of our partners. It now enables more certification and training opportunities, virtual labs, access to more Marketing Development funds, and more.”

The APP offers partner benefits by tier. Based on compliance with program requirements and business performance metrics—specifically monthly recurring revenue (MRR)—Axcient partners can get promoted to new tiers based on biannual evaluations.

The following benefits are included in each tier:

Silver

  • Full-service support through Axcient’s tech touch team, a resolution-focused support system available through the Axcient partner portal or via telephone for high complexity issues

  • Dedicated Partner Success Manager (PSM), which consults partners about Axcient’s solutions and the potential APP value

  • Access to the Axcient Partner Portal, a one-stop-shop to access benefits, including Axcient University, the AMP, APP documentation and policies, and an administrative hub for managing client backup and recovery

  • Credit-based referral program rewards when a partner refers an MSP who also becomes an Axcient partner

Gold

  • Access to a knowledgeable Channel Marketing Manager (CMM) to support proposal-based marketing plans for lead generation, demand support, and sales strategies

  • Proposal-Based Marketing Development Funds (MDF) to enable partners to design and execute marketing campaigns, like events, with assistance from Axcient in the form of funds, collaboration, and an Axcient representative

Platinum

  • Marketing Concierge Services, providing the partners with customized marketing support, such as personalized email and social campaigns, vertical-specific collateral, and other tailor-made assets

  • Quarterly Solutions Operational Audit, offering an in-depth review of Axcient solution implementation and operational infrastructure, along with new product updates and recommendations to improve product performance and efficiency

  • Eligible to join the Axcient Partner Advisory Committee (PAC), which brings leaders from the Axcient partner community together for interactive discussions with the Axcient leadership team to build rapport, gain insights into the service roadmap, influence decisions, share best practices with peers, and gain practical knowledge to improve growth and profitability

“The relationship that we have with Axcient is something that we value tremendously,” said Robert Cioffi, COO at Progressive. “Axcient values the relationship we have with them and takes the time to address our concerns. It’s definitely a team effort and behind that team is just great people.”

To learn more about the Axcient Partner Program, please visit https://axcient.com/partner/.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
Amanda.lee@arlpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Google data tracking changes: What it means for consumers and other companies

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discuss the Google data tracking changes.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • BlackBerry Annual Threat Report Uncovers Growing Shared Economy in Cyber Criminal Underground

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the 2022 BlackBerry Annual Threat Report, highlighting a cybercriminal underground which has been optimized to better target local small businesses. The report also uncovers cyber breadcrumbs from some of last year's most notorious ransomware attacks, suggesting some of the biggest culprits may have simply been outsourced labor.

  • CoinDesk 20: AVAX, LUNA, MANA, SHIB Are In; Bitcoin Cash, EOS, ETH Classic, Filecoin Are Out

    The CoinDesk 20 list ranks the top cryptocurrencies by volume on trusted exchanges and is reconstituted quarterly. This quarter's reconstitution brings in Avalanche, Luna, Decentraland and Shiba Inu Coin, replacing Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Ethereum Classic and Filecoin.

  • Could Apple's Fintech Move Hurt Block and PayPal?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently introduced "Tap to Pay on iPhone," a new feature that allows merchants to accept NFC payments on their iPhones without using additional hardware or payment terminals. Merchants can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallet payments with the service, which will roll out on the iPhone XS and newer devices across the U.S. later this year. Apple Pay has been adopted by more than 90% of U.S. retailers since its launch in 2014.

  • Databricks Is Undeterred by Wall Street's Skepticism of the Software Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Databricks Inc., one of the most valuable startups in the U.S., is still planning an initial public offering even as Wall Street has become more skeptical about growth in the software industry, according to Chief Executive Officer Ali Ghodsi.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: U

  • Google keeps Android ad tool into at least 2024, exploring other options

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it would keep alive for at least two years a tracking technology on its Android phones that is relied upon by advertisers, easing speculation about its plans after Apple Inc frustrated the ad industry by restricting a similar tool. Google said it would give "substantial notice" before axing what is known as AdId. Advertisers, app makers and hundreds of small ad tech companies had expected changes to AdId after Apple last April forced software makers to seek user permission to track behavior across multiple apps through its comparable tool, called IDFA.

  • Cooper Standard Updates Purpose, Mission and Values for Evolving Market

    To better leverage its culture, capabilities and resources for future growth and to further align with the interests of all its stakeholders in rapidly evolving global markets, Cooper Standard (NYS...

  • Google to phase out cross-app ad tracking on Android devices

    Google announced Wednesday it will phase out cross-app ad trackers on Android smartphones, a move aimed at increasing data privacy for consumers using its operating system.Why it matters: It's a major upheaval to how advertising and data collection will work on Android devices and comes after Apple last year placed new restrictions on apps that track behavior to tailor ads to users.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Apple's new restrictions had profound ef

  • Google adds new productivity tools to its Smart Canvas collaboration platform

    Google is unveiling a set of updates for Workspace apps today to let you work on the same files more easily with your teammates.

  • Waitresses are dishing about these comfy slip-on sneakers — and they're down to $32 at Amazon

    These kicks have style, support and comfort to spare. Your feet — and wallet — will thank you.

  • Peter Thiel backs conservative dating app The Right Stuff

    Peter Thiel is injecting $1.5 million into a seed round for a new conservative dating app called "The Right Stuff," a source familiar with the funding tells Axios.The big picture: Conservatives have been aggressively building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies and publishing houses in an attempt to circumvent what they see as an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The

  • Coinbase to Hire 2,000 Employees Because It Sees ‘Enormous’ Web3 Opportunities

    Coinbase says it plans to add employees across its product, engineering, and design teams this year.

  • Bullish Bitcoin Chart May Point to Move Toward $53,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is forming a technical pattern that suggests a brighter period lies ahead for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. The pattern, a so-called reverse head and shoulders, is often viewed as signaling a flip in a downtrend. The study suggests that a target of about $53,000 would come into play for the token -- which is up some 3% on Tuesday -- if it breaks the neckline of the reverse head and shoulders at about $44,600.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of T

  • Windows 11's first big update arrives with Android app support 'preview'

    Microsoft has released Windows 11's first major update, including a preview version of Android app support.

  • Smile! Crest whitening pens 'work super fast' — and they're on sale at Amazon

    Crest Whitening Emulsions take seconds to apply and provide immediate results.

  • With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

    Instrumental was launched by two former Apple mechanical engineers in 2015. Having worked on products like the iPod and Apple Watch for the previous six years, they were intimately familiar with the process for checking on manufacturing quality: You got on a plane to Asia and took a look for yourself. CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices.