AXE2 ACQUISITIONS INC. MOURNS THE DEATH OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR GRAHAM DONAHUE

·1 min read

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The board of directors of Axe2 Acquisitions Inc. ("Axe2") announces, with great sadness, the death of Graham Donahue, acting Chief Executive Officer and director of Axe2.

The board of directors of Axe2 wishes to extend their deepest condolences to the Donahue family. As a friend and colleague, Graham will be greatly missed.

Effective immediately, David Dattels has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Axe2, subject to applicable regulatory review or approval.

Axe2 is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Axe2

Axe2 is a CPC created to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions of commercially viable businesses and assets that have the potential to generate profits and add shareholder value. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange, until the completion of the qualifying transaction, Axe2 will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

SOURCE Axe2 Acquisitions Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/21/c0187.html

