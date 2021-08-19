U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.50
    -38.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,547.00
    -340.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,745.50
    -103.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.50
    -37.50 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.22
    -2.24 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +5.95 (+33.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5850
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,164.81
    -633.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.98
    -22.70 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.82
    -141.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Axele’s Latest Software Update Adds More ELD Integrations, Rate Confirmations, and Safety Improvements

Axele, LLC
·3 min read

New Functionality Helps Truckload Carriers Find Better Loads and Grow Their Business

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces its latest software update to the Axele TMS. This new release adds more ELD integrations, rate confirmation data extraction from leading trucking companies, driver safety improvements, and new mapping and routing tools. Other improvements in the latest release include updates to Teams Module, Terminal Module, Factoring, Dashboard, and much more.

“The Axele software development team works hard to incorporate customer feedback requests into new versions of the software to improve performance or add more functionality to the TMS,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. "We've been delivering major new software updates every month. We want to help our customers improve their business profitability with easy-to-use yet powerful software features."

The new features and enhancements for this release include:

  • New ELD integrations with EROAD, M2M In Motion, Teletrac Navman, and Verizon Connect (formerly Fleetmatics).

  • Rate confirmation data extraction for Logistics in Vision, Hazen Transfer, FLS Transportation Services, Schneider, Covenant Transport Systems, Arrive Logistics, Dupre Logistics, and FreightSource. Axele’s autofill feature takes data from rate confirmations and populates new loads to save time and reduce errors.

  • Driver productivity is enhanced with a new load dispatch document managers can share with drivers.

  • Driver safety improvements

    • Ability to add emergency contact information in the TMS to have info at your fingertips.

    • Ability to update a driver’s location in the TMS on demand.

  • Load board search improvements include the flexibility to search for loads by various equipment types, including flatbed/hotshot, van/hotshot, power only, removable gooseneck, and straight van.

  • Fuel card import now supports Apex TransConnect Services (TCS) fuel card program.

Improvements to existing features include:

  • Loads can now be split multiple times, with a reference number included on all loads following a split.

  • Load and Fuel Import enhanced, supporting batch upload and a wider range of import data (customers, locations, drivers, loads, expenses, tractors, and trailers). Users can also get spreadsheets from brokers and upload a batch of loads.

  • Teams Module adds warnings in the Driver Dispatches and Loads pages to notify users of potential delays for the pickup/drop off, mismatched equipment on a load, and more.

  • Terminal Module adds validation rules to block deleting a terminal if active assets are assigned. The ability to update the terminal on a load at any stage and details of the terminal used now appear on the driver settlement PDF and the subject/body of the terminal email.

  • Factoring Company Integration with Apex now allows users to update an invoice already sent, send additional documentation, or disconnect a specific invoice from factoring when switching providers on a transaction.

  • Dashboard enhancements now support the option to hide financial details from all roles except admin.

This latest release of the Axele TMS also includes enhanced layouts on certain pages, various additional improvements, and stability measures to help users improve their interaction with the software.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Cell (404) 421-8497
Becky@MediaFirst.Net


