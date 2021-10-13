U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.00
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,247.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,618.00
    -35.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.36
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4700
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,267.68
    -382.76 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.79
    -0.98 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,168.99
    -61.61 (-0.22%)
     

AXI Re-Launches Forex Managed Accounts Services Platform

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXI, a leading global FX and CFD provider, today announced the launch of what is believed to be the industry's most advanced Forex Managed Accounts Services platform, or MAM/PAMM, offering.

Designed and engineered in collaboration with Singapore based specialist, FINTECH, FYNXT, and quickly implemented as a Cloud platform which resets the benchmark in business-critical areas of speed, precision, transparency, flexibility, and user experience.

AXI's Chief Commercial Officer, Louis Cooper describes the offering as 'genre defining'. He comments, "we've long understood the limitations of traditional MAM and PAMM offerings out there; as the industry evolved to address the money and fund management sector, technology enhancements have been only piecemeal, incremental and so too, the business benefits."

"Technological superiority here meant a fundamental re-think - a deep dive, 'what's-possible' analysis, specifically and consultatively, through the prism of the fund management industry," notes Cooper. "A seriously in-depth understanding of the peculiarities and nuances within the 'managed' sector was key for me; once we had nailed this, killer technology from our friends at FYNXT in Singapore would be the enabler for us to continue offering our clients the trading edge."

Continues FYNXT's Singapore-based CEO, Aeby Samuel, "anything we can do to help our clients better serve their clients is what drives us. We are immensely proud of our latest Social Fund Management offering and if preliminary feedback from our early clients is any guide, we look forward with a high degree of confidence and excitement."

Selected Features

  • Enhanced Administration and Automation: With a suite of pre-built templates and selectable fee structures, and agreements, Fund Managers can create and manage new strategies within just a few minutes.

  • Almost infinite flexibility in fee management: Fund Managers can administer different fee requirements of customers within a single Master account, to ensure that fees are precisely aligned with the customer's needs whether a) performance, b) management, c) subscription, d) upfront, d) penalty or e) a combination based.

  • Superior customer experience: The new service provides, intuitive experience for both Fund Managers and Investors with enhanced visibility and transparency of accounting entries and associated reporting, including auto calculation and settlement of fees.

  • Unheard of Precision in asset allocation: The new platform removes the dependency of MT4/5 accounts for the Investors, protecting the Fund Managers strategy being copied illegally by the investors; and offers Investors with 100% allocation accuracy in asset allocation, offering lot sizes down to 0.0000001 lots, previously not possible from traditional MAM/PAMM.

About AXI

AXI is a global online FX and CFD trading company, trusted by thousands of ambitious customers in 100+ countries around the world. We help new traders, pro-traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world's financial markets. AXI offers a wide range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes including Shares, Forex, Gold, Silver, Coffee, Indices, Oil and other commodities.

At AXI, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, fair, and trusted broker. Our many awards and 'excellent' Trustpilot reviews prove we have earned the confidence of customers who value our outstanding service, fast execution, secure payments, segregated funds, and easy withdrawals. Moreover, we also work pro-actively with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

About FYNXT

The Forex Managed Accounts Services is developed in partnership with FYNXT (previously known as Simple2Trade).

FYNXT is a Singapore-based fintech that empowers FYNancial Services with the NXT-Gen Digital Front Office and transforms its legacy business into an agile, efficient, and modern Digital Business.

We are immensely proud of what we do and the real-world empathy we bring to every client relationship - spanning FOREX-CFD and Multi-asset brokerages, Remittance Providers, Banks and other Financial Services firms globally.

SOURCE AXI

Recommended Stories

  • Favorite Bond Market Inflation Gauge Set to ‘Cross the Rubicon’

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the bond market’s most closely followed monitors of long-term inflation expectations is suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be at risk of losing control over rising pricing pressure. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Bi

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Is Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) A Good Stock To Buy?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Woes; Market Rally Fizzles Again Despite Tesla, Upstart

    Futures fell on an Apple iPhone production report. The market rally closed poorly, despite Upstart and more making strong moves.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The markets t

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Qualcomm Stock Is Rising After Its Board Approved a Huge Buyback Plan

    The mobile chip maker said its board had approved a new $10 billion buyback plan, which is effectively immediately.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    Our trio of contributors offer three COVID-19 stocks that will zoom higher, even as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]