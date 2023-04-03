U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Axiad to Present at Identity Management Day on Passwordless Authentication

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Joe Garber, Axiad's CMO, Will Outline Three Ways to Implement a Zero Trust Strategy With Phishing-Resistant and Passwordless Authentication

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced company Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Joe Garber will present a virtual session during Identity Management Day 2023. The virtual conference, hosted by the Identity Defined Security Alliance and National Cybersecurity Alliance, will be held on April 11, 2023, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors from 9-10 a.m. EDT and then speaker sessions will kick off at 10 a.m. EDT.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad)
Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad)

In his session, Garber will discuss how to tame complexity with a holistic approach to authentication, avoid common pitfalls when implementing a phishing-resistant strategy and reduce end-user friction with real passwordless solutions.

Additional details about the session are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Time: 12:45-1:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Online – register for free here to receive the conference URL 
Session Title: Three Ways to Navigate the Path to Enhanced Authentication
Session Description: Hackers don't break in—they log in. Passwords are too easy to compromise, and even early generation multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategies can be subject to phishing attacks. Even when authentication strategies are successful, valid users and machines can be prevented from doing their jobs because of new and complex security processes. In 2023, cybersecurity executives must take action to enhance their authentication practices, but the path forward can be daunting. In this session, attendees will learn what critical steps can be taken today to implement a Zero Trust strategy with phishing-resistant and passwordless authentication.

Identity Management Day brings together identity and security leaders and practitioners from all over the world. The virtual conference discusses the role of identity in cybersecurity strategies and how attendees can address the threats facing organizations today.

To register for Identity Management Day, visit: https://www.accelevents.com/e/u/checkout/imd2023virtualconference/tickets/order, and for more information about the virtual event, visit: https://www.accelevents.com/e/imd2023virtualconference#about.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy, and more.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Meghan Locke
Three Rings Inc.
413-627-5335
axiad@threeringsinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axiad-to-present-at-identity-management-day-on-passwordless-authentication-301784876.html

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.

