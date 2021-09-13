U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Axial Flow Pump Market to Reach $42.1 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global axial flow pump market generated $27.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $42.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in investments in effective wastewater solution and inclination toward improving efficiency of agricultural activities drive the growth of the global axial flow pump market. However, lack of effectiveness in handling viscous liquids/fluids and high head operations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, benefits such as reduction in power consumption create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (238 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13360

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Chemical manufacturing companies in which axial flow pumps are used extensively have either closed down their factories or reduced their operations due to the risk of infections among laborers. This led to reduced demand for the axial flow pump.

  • The axial flow pump market witnessed a dip in its growth due to its high dependence on sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, fisheries, and others. Daily operations in these sectors were hampered due to lockdown restrictions and supply chain disruptions.

  • However, the demand for axial flow pumps from sectors such as food processing, agriculture, and others has been maintained during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global axial flow pump market based on product type, application, end use, and region.

Based on product type, the horizontal segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the vertical segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Axial Flow Pump Market Request Here

Based on end use, the agriculture segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global axial flow pump market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the food & beverages segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13360

Leading players of the global axial flow pump market analyzed in the research include Ebara Corporation, Grundfos Holdings A/S, Flowserve Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Products Ltd., Handol Pumps Limited, Pentair PLC, ITT Goulds Pump, The Weir Group PLC, Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Subsea Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Propellers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Volute Pump Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electric Submersible Pump Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Hydraulic Dosing Pumps Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Pump Jack Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


