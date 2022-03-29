Axiata Digital Advertising Digitizes Finance Operations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific deployed Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management to streamline ADA's financial processes and support its digital transformation initiatives to boost business expansion.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific (HSAP), a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by Microsoft Azure, is delighted to highlight its successful D365 Finance and D365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) implementation with Axiata Digital Advertising (ADA).

ADA is a Malaysia-based data and artificial intelligence company known for developing and executing integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions with operations across ASEAN and South Asia. To help ADA achieve its strategic growth in the region, they realized the need to replace their legacy ERP systems.

Previously using Dynamics NAV on-premises, the company has long outgrown the capabilities of the platform and had to heavily customize it just to suit their business needs. Other legal entities were also using different legacy systems or manual operations. ADA partnered with HSAP to implement D365 Finance and SCM across 11 legal entities in 9 countries within South and Southeast Asia. HSAP developed a global template and rolled out the new system in a big bang approach unifying ADA's business financial practices into one platform.

Dynamics 365 Finance helped enable its users to seamlessly work on their day-to-day activities and has improved financial consolidation and month-end close processes. ADA is now able to complete closing faster as compared to the previous 12 to 15 days after month-end close, audit requirements are satisfied. Utilizing Azure cloud, ADA plans to further expand their use of D365 Finance and SCM as they gear for business expansion, both in terms of geography and scope of business.

"Dynamics 365 armed us with all the necessary capabilities to help simplify our operations and eliminate manual processes across our entities," said Stephen Tan, ADA's Head of Program Management. "Our partnership with Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific and Microsoft enabled us to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving industry landscape by helping us better serve our clients while empowering our employees in utilizing a powerful cloud ERP platform."

This deployment displayed HSAP's established partnership with ADA by swiftly delivering value through its best practices and expertise despite the pandemic. The project also marks a huge milestone for HSAP as this is its first implementation in the advertising industry and the team's first ERP project in newly touched base regions such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, and South Korea.

"Our team is thrilled to support ADA in digitizing its financial processes with D365 which resolved its business pains in the best way possible," said Bimal Pandya, Vice President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "With this successful implementation, we continue to provide ADA impactful guidance in helping its operation thrive towards transformation."

About Axiata Digital Advertising

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity and achieve their business goals.

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

