U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,875.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.00
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.87
    -1.09 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.10
    -12.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6300
    -0.2440 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,472.43
    +710.72 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.93
    +14.91 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,161.75
    +217.86 (+0.78%)
     

Axiata Digital Advertising Digitizes Finance Operations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific

·3 min read

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific deployed Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management to streamline ADA's financial processes and support its digital transformation initiatives to boost business expansion.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific (HSAP), a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by Microsoft Azure, is delighted to highlight its successful D365 Finance and D365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) implementation with Axiata Digital Advertising (ADA).

Hitachi Logo
Hitachi Logo

ADA is a Malaysia-based data and artificial intelligence company known for developing and executing integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions with operations across ASEAN and South Asia. To help ADA achieve its strategic growth in the region, they realized the need to replace their legacy ERP systems.

Previously using Dynamics NAV on-premises, the company has long outgrown the capabilities of the platform and had to heavily customize it just to suit their business needs. Other legal entities were also using different legacy systems or manual operations. ADA partnered with HSAP to implement D365 Finance and SCM across 11 legal entities in 9 countries within South and Southeast Asia. HSAP developed a global template and rolled out the new system in a big bang approach unifying ADA's business financial practices into one platform.

Dynamics 365 Finance helped enable its users to seamlessly work on their day-to-day activities and has improved financial consolidation and month-end close processes. ADA is now able to complete closing faster as compared to the previous 12 to 15 days after month-end close, audit requirements are satisfied. Utilizing Azure cloud, ADA plans to further expand their use of D365 Finance and SCM as they gear for business expansion, both in terms of geography and scope of business.

"Dynamics 365 armed us with all the necessary capabilities to help simplify our operations and eliminate manual processes across our entities," said Stephen Tan, ADA's Head of Program Management. "Our partnership with Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific and Microsoft enabled us to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving industry landscape by helping us better serve our clients while empowering our employees in utilizing a powerful cloud ERP platform."

This deployment displayed HSAP's established partnership with ADA by swiftly delivering value through its best practices and expertise despite the pandemic. The project also marks a huge milestone for HSAP as this is its first implementation in the advertising industry and the team's first ERP project in newly touched base regions such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, and South Korea.

"Our team is thrilled to support ADA in digitizing its financial processes with D365 which resolved its business pains in the best way possible," said Bimal Pandya, Vice President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "With this successful implementation, we continue to provide ADA impactful guidance in helping its operation thrive towards transformation."

About Axiata Digital Advertising

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity and achieve their business goals.

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

Media Contact:
Nina Gonzales
Associate Director – Marketing
Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific
info@hitachisolutions.com

SOURCE Hitachi Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Focus Composite Fund delivered a 7.3% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and S&P 500 […]

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • Rivian to hire 'dozens of local workers' at Upper Westside location

    Rivian's planned service center adds to the development boom on the Upper Westside, once known as an industrial hub.

  • Nike's women's shoe sales see challenge by rival's new model

    One analyst's data shows the U.S. women’s running retail market grew 24% while Nike’s only grew 3%.

  • Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

    Brent crude shed almost $8 per barrel on Monday morning as markets respond to the start of a lockdown in Shanghai due to a rapid rising number of COVID infections

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • You could be getting the wrong Social Security benefit check – here’s how to fix it

    Want to get the most out of your Social Security retirement benefits? Retirement Tip of the Week: Look over your Social Security statements to ensure your information is correct, including your wage history and personal details. When earnings history is incorrect, beneficiaries may see a reduced amount in their monthly Social Security checks.

  • Walmart ceases some cigarette sales, Barclays loses $590M, Wells Fargo offers rewards for paying rent

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights Monday's top business stories, including Walmart ending tobacco sales in some U.S. stores, Barclays taking a $590 million hit, and Wells Fargo giving its customers rewards for rent payments.

  • The SEC's New Proposal to Redefine 'Dealer' Could Spell Bad News for DeFi

    A new proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to redefine what it means to be a securities dealer – a move industry experts say could cripple the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

  • Exxon mines bitcoin with excess energy from fossil fuels, report claims

    The company is said to be considering plots full of thousands of crypto miners in Alaska, Nigeria, Argentina, Guyana and Germany

  • AMC Price Forecast – Price Breakout Supports $32.00 Target

    The share price of AMC is above the $21.00 breakout area mentioned last week and we could see a rally above $30.00 soon. Below are key price levels to monitor.

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • U.S. FTC accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising free tax filing

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Monday to issue an order stopping Intuit, the owner of TurboTax tax preparation software, from deceptively advertising free tax filing when it requires many people to pay. In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the FTC, which enforces antitrust law and laws against deceptive advertising, said it had already started an internal administrative proceeding on the matter. The complaint said advertisements for TurboTax repeatedly stress that the service is free.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Make Major Investment in Building Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may invest hundreds of millions of dollars in four local construction firms as it looks to bolster an industry that’s been crippled by payment delays from the government in recent years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bogl

  • Oil drops about 7% as China COVID outbreak clouds demand outlook

    Oil prices end about 7% lower on Monday as a worsening COVID outbreak in China threatened to hurt energy demand and hope for progress from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine eased some concerns over risks to energy supplies.

  • Wendy's targeting Mexico for franchise growth

    Its 28 locations there include restaurants in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Monterrey and Mexico City. Wendy’s (Nasdaq: WEN) Monday said its research shows high demand in Mexico for the restaurant brand and it is on the hunt for new franchisees. The company is launching a national marketing campaign in Mexico: “Diferente por Dentro y por Fuera” (“Different Inside and Out”) as well as a new national menu that will pair limited-time offers based on local flavors with Wendy’s core Frosty, burgers and fries.