Axiata Group Berhad's (KLSE:AXIATA) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

Axiata Group Berhad's (KLSE:AXIATA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Wireless Telecom industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.9x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Axiata Group Berhad Has Been Performing

Axiata Group Berhad could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Axiata Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 16%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 12% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 4.4% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 6.7% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Axiata Group Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Axiata Group Berhad maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

