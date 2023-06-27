Axiata Group Berhad's (KLSE:AXIATA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 79% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Axiata Group Berhad fair value estimate is RM4.71

Current share price of RM2.63 suggests Axiata Group Berhad is potentially 44% undervalued

Analyst price target for AXIATA is RM3.44 which is 27% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Axiata Group Berhad (KLSE:AXIATA) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM4.87b RM3.84b RM4.86b RM3.46b RM3.31b RM3.25b RM3.24b RM3.27b RM3.33b RM3.40b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.21% Est @ -1.88% Est @ -0.24% Est @ 0.90% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 2.26% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM4.4k RM3.2k RM3.6k RM2.3k RM2.0k RM1.8k RM1.6k RM1.5k RM1.4k RM1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM23b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.4b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM53b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM53b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM20b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM43b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Axiata Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.831. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Axiata Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Wireless Telecom market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Axiata Group Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent items you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Axiata Group Berhad we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does AXIATA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

