Axie Infinity Surpasses $1 Billion in All-Time Trading Volume

Dale Hurst
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Non-fungible token (NFT)-based video game Axie Infinity has hit a brand-new milestone as its all-time trading volume totals over $1.1 billion. 

According to data on DappRadar.com, a global app store for decentralized apps (DApps), $1.111 billion worth of Axie Infinity NFT sales were recorded. This covers sales made on both the Axie Marketplace and other NFT platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible. 

The billion-dollar milestone is the result of more than 2.5 million individual sales. Furthermore, data indicates that sales generated nearly $780 million in the last 30 days alone, with over 1.4 million individual sales made in that time.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

