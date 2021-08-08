Axie Infinity Surpasses $1 Billion in All-Time Trading Volume

BeInCrypto –

Non-fungible token (NFT)-based video game Axie Infinity has hit a brand-new milestone as its all-time trading volume totals over $1.1 billion.

According to data on DappRadar.com, a global app store for decentralized apps (DApps), $1.111 billion worth of Axie Infinity NFT sales were recorded. This covers sales made on both the Axie Marketplace and other NFT platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible.

The billion-dollar milestone is the result of more than 2.5 million individual sales. Furthermore, data indicates that sales generated nearly $780 million in the last 30 days alone, with over 1.4 million individual sales made in that time.

