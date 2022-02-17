U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,414.73
    -60.28 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,536.46
    -397.81 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,858.23
    -265.86 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.70
    -29.61 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.29
    -2.37 (-2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    +29.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0340
    -0.4180 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,824.24
    -1,766.18 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.86
    -40.31 (-4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Axiom Healthcare Strategies and UNICEF Announce a New Partnership

·2 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Healthcare Strategies announced today a pivotal partnership with UNICEF USA to help provide vaccines to the most vulnerable children in 190 nations globally. Axiom will join the Humanitarian Circle at the Defender Level to provide sustained support for one of the world's most devastating healthcare crises.

Hafiz Sikder met with UNICEF to discuss this exciting new partnership.
Hafiz Sikder met with UNICEF to discuss this exciting new partnership.

Axiom Healthcare Strategies will extend its impact internationally through this partnership by helping provide vaccines to underserved children globally. UNICEF provides vaccines to 45% of all children and continues to promote high-impact health interventions for mothers and children.

Despite the efficacy and availability of vaccines in the global north, access to vaccination is still a major issue in the global south. Over 20 million children miss out on life-saving vaccines for diseases such as polio, tuberculosis which have been all but eradicated in the United States. This partnership is a move forward for Axiom to continue its people-first ethos.

"The Axiom ethos not only represents growth in new verticals, geographic locations, and innovation, but also brings growth for thinkers at the table both personally and professionally. As a people-first strategy think tank, gross happiness index is important to us. Our partnership with UNICEF allows us to extend this ethos to citizens of the world in 190 nations," said Hafiz Sikder, Axiom's Managing Principal. "Team Axiom voted and chose UNICEF's Immunization pillar to give underserved children the chance at a healthy life. Before all other facets of life, health is outstanding as a necessity to pursue one's goals. The critical work of delivering vaccines to over 400 million children annually aligns with Team Axiom's goal to promote global health equity."

For over 70 years, UNICEF has been putting children first, protecting their rights, and providing the assistance and services they need to thrive. Due to improved global vaccination access, the world has never been in a better position to eradicate polio. Immunization against measles, rubella and tetanus are bringing us closer to eliminating these devastating diseases.

About Axiom: Axiom Healthcare Strategies is a collaborative, life-sciences think tank that focuses on oncology and rare diseases. Axiom works closely with industry and clinical leaders to provide cutting edge thought leadership to its clients and to support the advancement of the next generation of patient solution.

About UNICEF: UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential.

Axiom Healthcare Strategies and UNICEF look forward to our partnership.
Axiom Healthcare Strategies and UNICEF look forward to our partnership.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axiom-healthcare-strategies-and-unicef-announce-a-new-partnership-301485118.html

SOURCE Axiom Healthcare Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls for members of Congress to sell all individual stocks

    A new bill from Sen. Elizabeth Warren bans members of Congress and their spouses from owning, buying or trading individual stocks.

  • ICER's Report Suggests Benefits Of Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Not Better Than Other Diabetes Drugs

    Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) casts doubts on Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide, a type II diabetes candidate, about its usefulness to patients compared to the rivals. The ICER released its report, giving evidence for the drug a “B+” rating and saying, “the evidence provides high certainty that tirzepatide delivers at least a small net health benefit when added to background therapy, with the possibility of a substantial net health benefit.” However, ICER’s Jon Campb

  • Bionano Stock Retains Its ‘Strong Buy’ Status

    If Bionano’s (BNGO) optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr is to gain mainstream adoption, it has to show its performance improves on standard of care (SOC) methods. So far, it appears to be doing just that. There have been several publications so far demonstrating its usefulness and on Friday, the company announced the first publication showing OGM’s role as a replacement for karyotyping (KT) for products of conception (POC) sample analysis. This is a familiar type of genomic interrogation,

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.

  • Exclusive: Munger: 'Appalled by the fear of vaccination'

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway discusses vaccine mandates and hesitancy within the U.S.&nbsp;

  • 3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'

    3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'

  • Larimar Therapeutics' stock plunges on FDA decision; could implement cost-cutting measures

    The Food and Drug Administration dealt Larimar Therapeutics a setback when the agency decided to maintain its clinical hold on the Bala Cynwyd biotechnology company's effort to develop a treatment for a rare condition

  • Bristol Myers Squibb's Mavacamten Aces Late-Stage Trial In Cardiomyopathy

    Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) VALOR-HCM Phase 3 study evaluating mavacamten in adults with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) met its primary endpoint at Week 16. The trial included symptomatic obstructive HCM patients who are eligible for septal reduction therapy (SRT). The safety of mavacamten was consistent with previous studies. "We look forward to sharing the results from VALOR-HCM at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo tak

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

    A longer-than-expected regulatory review for the company's lung cancer drug is weighing on its shares today.

  • NatWest faces $2.7 million-plus damages claim after dismissing banker with cancer

    NatWest Group is facing a 2 million pound-plus ($2.7 million) compensation claim after a London tribunal ruled it had discriminated against an employee and unfairly dismissed her two days after cancer surgery, her lawyer said on Thursday. Adeline Willis, a 44-year-old risk and compliance officer who had worked at the bank for more than six years, said she was physically and emotionally in turmoil after being made redundant in 2020, eight months after a bowel cancer diagnosis. But the tribunal ruled a recorded telephone call a few weeks after her diagnosis, in which Willis's managers sought advice from the human resources department about terminating a secondment early because she was due to take time off for cancer treatment, was clear evidence of discriminatory intent.

  • Long-Term Care Costs Rise Sharply During Pandemic

    The industry is having trouble hiring and retaining aides because of a national labor shortage, according to a Genworth study.

  • How to Lose Visceral Fat Fast, Say Experts

    Visceral, or belly fat, is fat stored deep underneath the muscle in your abdomen, surrounding organs such as the liver and stomach. Known as "active fat" for the potentially dangerous role it has on how our hormones function, visceral fat is associated with a number of health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. If you want to lose visceral fat as fast as possible, here are some expert-backed tips on how to get it done sooner rather than later. Read on—and to ensure your health and the

  • Russian skater listed two legal substances on anti-doping form

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva included two legal substances, L-carnitine and hypoxen, on a doping control form, The Washington Post reported.Valieva declared both substances and a multivitamin called supradyn in a doping control form, according to a filing by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) posted online on the Dossier Center, a website that former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky runs, the Post reported.One person with direct...

  • Letters to the editor for Thursday, February 17, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Linda Evangelista Was Left "Disfigured" From a Rare Side Effect of CoolSculpting

    Linda Evangelista shared that she experienced complications following CoolSculpting procedures. Evangelista developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH).

  • Hey, Ma, I’m Republican and I’m doing fine | Opinion

    Republicans are regular folks, capable of independent thought and not hypnotized by Trump or DeSantis or Fox News.

  • 5 Supplements You Should Take for Memory Loss, Experts Say

    You get ready to leave the house, and you suddenly forget where you last placed your car keys. Or maybe it slipped your mind to pay your latest utility bill.Although it can be frustrating in the moment, these instances of forgetfulness are most likely just a normal part of age-related memory loss.Everyone's brain changes as they get older, which is why it's important to get the right nutrients on a daily basis. This can either happen through your diet, with supplements you take, or both.We talke

  • Cynthia Koh asks for kindness towards healthcare workers after witnessing abusive patient

    Writing in her Instagram Stories, Koh said she had been staying at the hospital when she encountered the unruly patient.

  • Woman Sues Over Death of Child Born in Georgia Jail

    A woman who went into labor at a jail in Clayton County, Georgia, two years ago said the facility’s medical staff and sheriff ignored her pleas to be taken immediately to a hospital and are responsible for the death of her baby, according to a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit contends that the jail administrators “denied and refused to provide” the woman, Tiana Hill, and her baby, “D.H.,” prenatal and medical care, causing Hill physical pain and stress, and the wrongful death of the child Jan. 3, 20

  • Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

    The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society. Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant. About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported.