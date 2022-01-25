AXIOM MEDICAL HOSTS THE “2022 INSIDER’S VIEW OF EMPLOYEE HEALTH + CULTURE” WEBINAR FEATURING DR. DAVID MICHAELS AND DR. NICHOLAS CHRISTAKIS
2022 Insiders View of Employee Health + Culture
Join Axiom Medical to learn more on Wednesday January 26th, 2022 from 1pm-2:30pm CT. Register Today: https://bit.ly/3qUHhtk
The Woodlands, TX, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, an innovator in occupational health services and technology for employers, will host a special 90-minute webinar featuring a panel of culture, health, and safety experts for the “2022 Insider’s View of Employee Health + Culture” on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 1pm CT.
Chief Marketing Officer Dara Wheeler states “Priorities in the workplace have shifted from COVID safety to addressing total worker health. It’s time we get to the root cause of the Great Resignation and create workplace cultures that integrate mental health and resilience.”
The 90-minute webinar will feature:
Dr. David Michaels, Epidemiologist, Professor, Speaker, Former OSHA Assistant Secretary, George Washington University, School of Public Health
Dr. Nicholas Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University
Dr. Scott Cherry, Chief Medical Officer, Axiom Medical
Topics to be addressed will include:
The Employer Duty of Care
Repercussions of employers who fail to prioritize employee wellbeing
Facets of health and safety employers need to prioritize for 2022
Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services throughout the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted employees in the workplace by extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 210,000 COVID cases and 16 million CheckIn2Work health attestations.
CONTACT: Autumn Brennan Axiom Medical 801-917-2350 autumn.brennan@axiomllc.com