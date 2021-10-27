Axiom Medical Hosts Free “Fast Track to OSHA COVID Compliance” Virtual Summit Thursday, October 28, 2021

Keynote address by Dr. David Michaels PhD, MPH

The Woodlands, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The forthcoming OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard will impose Covid-related obligations on all employers with over 100 employees. Axiom Medical will host a free “Fast Track to OSHA COVID Compliance” Virtual Summit featuring Keynote address by Dr. David Michaels PhD, MPH on Thursday, October 28th between 10am-2pm CT.

Through a series of eight (8) 30-minute fast track sessions, industry experts will explore:

o Human Resources and Legal Implications

o Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG)

o Preparing for Unannounced OSHA Inspections

o Data Cycle Security and Management

o Total Worker Health in the New Modern World

o Mental Health Complexities of Difficult Employment Decisions

o Best Practices for Launching Your OSHA COVID Compliance Program

Dara Wheeler, Chief Marketing Officer at Axiom Medical explains, "In an age of uncertainty, Axiom Medical provides comprehensive educational tools as a thought partner and employer resource. Hosting a Virtual Summit featuring Dr. David Michaels PhD, MPH was the next step in empowering employers with rock solid strategies and best practices.”

Dr. David Michaels PhD, MPH is an epidemiologist and professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health. Michaels served as Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health from 2009 through January 2017 and was the longest serving administrator in OSHA's history.

Dr. David Michaels states, "With the new OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard on the horizon, employers across the country will need to make additional efforts to ensure the safety of their workers and compliance with OSHA’s rules. Axiom Medical’s Virtual Summit will prepare employers for the mandates with broad reaching expert insight and scalable solutions.”

For more detailed information about Axiom Medical’s Fast Track to OSHA COVID Compliance Virtual Summit.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted employees in the workplace by extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 178,000 COVID cases and 13 million CheckIn2Work health attestations.

