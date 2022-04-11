U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,467.50
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,587.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,215.75
    -111.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.90
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -2.62 (-2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.60
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.36 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.41
    +0.86 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4090
    +1.0890 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,449.40
    -1,059.02 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.57
    -59.03 (-5.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,649.86
    -19.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Axiom Space and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. announce Japan-based joint venture

·4 min read

HOUSTON and TOKYO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the strategic partnership that Axiom Space and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. signed in September, and following Mitsui's investment in Axiom Space, the partners have initiated the formation of a joint venture in Japan to accelerate on-orbit services to commercial and government customers. This unique partnership builds on both Axiom's in-space capabilities and Mitsui's global industrial reach.

Together, Axiom Space and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. are opening the doors for non-traditional users to leverage the advantages of space, including microgravity and the unique vantage point of Low Earth Orbit. These services broaden international human spaceflight, research, manufacturing, and other opportunities at the International Space Station, and enhance a growing set of opportunities at Axiom Station, now under construction.

Axiom and Mitsui have been meeting with and onboarding commercial customers in consumer electronics, entertainment, agri-tech, chem-tech, marketing/advertising and other sectors. Discussions have also expanded to government organizations, space agencies and NGOs. With the increased volume of the partners' activity in Japan, they are establishing operations together to support the rapidly growing customer base.

Axiom Space launched the world's first all-private crew to the International Space Station on April 8, 2022. Back on Earth, Axiom now has $500 million in customer contracts, 420 employees and is on track to have closed more than $1 billion of customer contracts before the end of 2022. The first sections of Axiom Station are on schedule for launch to orbit in 2024 and 2025, where they will be connected to the ISS following the completion of verification and validation exercises. A few years later the completed Axiom Station will detach, providing a direct path to adopt much of the ISS user base.

Axiom Space's Chief Business Officer Amir Blachman said, "We recognized Mitsui's distinguished track record of creating global-scale industrial partnerships in the government and commercial sectors. With Mitsui, we aim to accelerate the development of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and advanced materials that improve the quality of life on Earth. We will also integrate our companies' capabilities to answer the growing demand for on-orbit satellite deployment and servicing, cloud computing, entertainment and exploration systems in orbit."

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania with over 43,000 employees. Mitsui also has a growing footprint in space. The company was selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as a service provider for CubeSat deployment from the Japanese KIBO module at ISS, and was commissioned by JAXA to conduct the preliminary business concept study assuming the use of KIBO Pressurized Module in JFY 2020.

"Mitsui took this step with Axiom because of its progress far ahead of other entities who have proposed to build space stations," Mitsui & Co., Ltd., General Manager, Space Business Dept., Kazutomi Shigeeda said. "Axiom's unique partnership with the ISS Program and physical connection to the ISS, its peerless leadership team, and progress with commercial and government customers, position Axiom to lead the future of industry in Low Earth Orbit and we have already started jointly to develop these large markets."

Together, the companies aim to build on that progress and execute a shared vision – to open space to a broad user base, providing data to help solve global-scale problems, create competitive products, and allow continued opportunities for countries to cooperate in space.

About Axiom Space

Axiom Space is guided by the vision of a thriving home in space that benefits every human, everywhere. The leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, Axiom operates end-to-end missions to the International Space Station today while privately building its successor, Axiom Station, the first permanent commercial destination in Earth's orbit that will sustain human growth off the planet and bring untold benefits back home. More information about Axiom can be found at www.axiomspace.com.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031: JP) is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Mitsui has built a strong and diverse core business portfolio covering the Mineral and Metal Resources, Energy, Machinery and Infrastructure, and Chemicals industries.

Mitsui has further diversified beyond its core profit pillars to create multifaceted value in new areas, including innovative Energy Solutions, Healthcare & Nutrition and through a strategic focus on high-growth Asian markets. This strategy aims to derive growth opportunities by harnessing some of the world's main mega-trends: sustainability, health & wellness, digitalization, and the growing power of the consumer. For more information on Mitsui & Co's businesses visit, www.mitsui.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axiom-space-and-mitsui--co-ltd-announce-japan-based-joint-venture-301522489.html

SOURCE Axiom Space

Recommended Stories

  • Musk, Bezos Agree on a Solution to San Francisco Homeless Crisis

    Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are the two richest people in the world. They are tech-savvy and entrepreneurs who have both disrupted legacy industries. Automotive with Tesla for Musk and trade and distribution with Amazon for Bezos.

  • Elon Musk is this big

    Musk’s empire, wealth and agency have never been stronger, greater and higher — and they probably haven’t peaked either.

  • Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches

    Houston, we have a problem! SpaceX, Astra Space and Rocket Lab USA are among a handful of U.S. companies expected to fill the vacuum, but industry officials have doubts about their capacity to quickly ramp-up. As the race between companies, including Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper, for building giant satellite constellations to beam broadband internet from space heats up, demand for launches is expected to skyrocket.

  • Elon Musk featured in Chinese embassy event focused on space exploration

    American billionaire Elon Musk was featured at an event in Beijing's embassy in Washington on Saturday that focused on space exploration, just a few months after a minor spat China had with Musk's company SpaceX over the trajectories of its satellites. Musk's short, pre-recorded remarks were played on three large screens to an audience of American schoolchildren, their parents and teachers, embassy staff and journalists. "I look forward to humanity working together to form self-sustaining civili

  • Scientists learned how spiders build webs using night vision and A.I.

    Spiders can be exceptionally intriguing creatures. Whether we’re talking about megaspiders that give you nightmares, or spiders that hunt in choreographed packs, these (sometimes) tiny creatures can be spectacular. Now, researchers with John Hopkins University may have unraveled one of the biggest mysteries surrounding spiders. The researchers say they were able to use night vision … The post Scientists learned how spiders build webs using night vision and A.I. appeared first on BGR.

  • Deep Science: Combining vision and language could be the key to more capable AI

    In this revived edition of Deep Science, our weekly series about the latest developments in AI and the broader scientific field, we're covering work out of DeepMind, Google and OpenAI that makes strides toward systems that can -- if not perfectly understand the world -- solve narrow tasks like generating images with impressive robustness. AI research lab OpenAI's improved DALL-E, DALL-E 2, is easily the most impressive project to emerge from the depths of an AI research lab.

  • ‘What a ride’: Axiom-1 becomes first all-private crewed mission to dock with ISS

    The four Axiom-1 astronauts who launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Friday arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.

  • NASA delays Artemis 1 Moon rocket test to April 12th

    NASA has once again delayed the final test of its next-generation Space Launch System.

  • Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

    Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/AP PhotoMost likely, this is the best-known picture of a flag ever taken: Buzz Aldrin standing next to the first U.S. flag planted on the Moon. For those who knew their world history, it also rang some alarm bells. Only less than a century ago, back on Earth, planting a national flag in another part of the world still amounted to claimi

  • SpaceX spacecraft docks at International Space Station

    A SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) just before 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after its initial launch into orbit on Friday, the space station reported. Three Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one German astronaut were already at the space station when the SpaceX spacecraft’s crew landed, according to CNN.…

  • First private mission as Dragon capsule docks at ISS

    Ax-1 crew members Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe arrive at the international space station after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida the previous day.

  • How The World's Richest Man Increased His Influence in a Week

    Elon Musk is an atypical CEO. Elon Musk is an atypical billionaire. Elon Musk is a visionary in search of influence. Within a week, the richest man in the world is on the verge of gaining a level of influence as the world has rarely seen.

  • Engineering graduate students receive $45,000 in transportation fellowships

    Nine engineering graduate students from New Mexico State University have received awards totaling $45,000 from the Federal Highway Administration.

  • Guest opinion: Activists should stop monkeying around with lifesaving research

    Animal research continues to represent one of our best hopes for discovering lifesaving medical treatments.

  • University of Dayton awarded over $1.3 million for STEM scholarships

    The University of Dayton has been awarded more than $1.3 million for students studying science, technology, engineering and math fields.

  • Fed’s Mester Sees U.S. Inflation Rate at More Than 2% Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportFederal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Preside

  • Buy U.K. Stocks as a Bond Yield Hedge, JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. large-cap stocks offer investors one of the best hedges against rising bond yields, especially if the moves become more aggressive, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Z

  • Yield Curve Curse to Lift as Buffers Boost Asian Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stock investors worried that the bond market’s signal of a U.S. recession may trigger another bout of underperformance have a cushion to fall back on.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyi

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.