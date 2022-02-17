U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,414.61
    -60.40 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,536.86
    -397.41 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,858.10
    -266.00 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.75
    -29.56 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.30
    -2.36 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    +29.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    -0.4220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,824.24
    -1,766.18 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.50
    -40.67 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Axioma Risk recognized as best buy-side risk management solution by Risk.net for second consecutive year

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk.net, a leading global risk management publication, has named Qontigo's Axioma Risk the best buy-side market risk management solution. Axioma Risk, a cloud-based, investment risk system for equities, fixed income, multi-asset class and alternatives, enables buy-side investment firms to identify, measure and consistently communicate risk across Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Performance Attribution, and Client Services functions. This is the fourth time in the last five years that Axioma Risk has received this accolade.

Axioma Risk recognized as best buy-side risk management solution by Risk.net for second consecutive year (PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)
Axioma Risk recognized as best buy-side risk management solution by Risk.net for second consecutive year (PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a leader in buy-side technology, but we're certainly not resting on our laurels. A large part of our success is thanks to our clients and the way we have come together to make Axioma Risk a leading platform for incisive and flexible risk analytics year-on-year. We continue to invest in enhancing this solution in line with client priorities. Our focus remains on delivering breakthrough models and data combined with our innovative cloud computing infrastructure, and this is what we believe sets us apart," said Ping Jiang, Global Head of Analytics Solutions, Qontigo.

In the last year, Qontigo has significantly expanded its Axioma equity risk model suite to include a new trading model, worldwide and North America linked models and a macroeconomic projection model. Qontigo also continues to enhance its granular and factor-based fixed income models which are powered by a proprietary curve construction methodology. All are available within Axioma Risk for risk decomposition, scenario analysis, stress testing, and performance attribution.

About Qontigo — Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

www.qontigo.com

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)
(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axioma-risk-recognized-as-best-buy-side-risk-management-solution-by-risknet-for-second-consecutive-year-301485103.html

SOURCE Qontigo

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

    Charlie Munger, the legendary investor and Warren Buffett's business partner, was among skeptics of the electric-vehicle maker's ambitions.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in Upstart's Earnings Report

    The lending disruptor had one of the most impressive reports of earnings season, but here's what I'm focusing on.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Trupanion reported fourth-quarter revenue of $194.4 million, up 36% year over year.

  • Amplitude Stock Gets Crushed. It’s a Buying Opportunity, One Analyst Says.

    William Blair's Bhavan Suri maintained his Outperform rating despite the company's disappointing outlook, as he sees potential for growth over the long term.

  • Shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have lost 78%, as stock drops 12% this past week

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept...