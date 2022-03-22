U.S. markets closed

Axiomtek Teams with Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Palm-sized Edge AI Computer - Aristotle (RSC101)

·4 min read

TAIPEI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to launch the Aristotle (RSC101), its new compact fanless edge AI computer in partnership with leading AI chipmaker Hailo. The RSC101 supports the Hailo-8™ edge AI processor, featuring up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS), to optimize demanding edge workloads for AI deployments in surveillance and security, intelligent manufacturing, smart agriculture, and transportation. With the support of dual GbE LAN ports for connection with IP cameras, the edge vision system is ready for high-speed video transmission solutions. To address customers' overall consideration, the Aristotle (RSC101) offers a very competitive price and advanced performance comparable to market-leading brands. The partnership with Hailo offers customers a new vision of AI solutions focused on smart city applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Axiomtek)
(PRNewsfoto/Axiomtek)

Benefiting from the powerful 26 TOPS AI performance, the Aristotle (RSC101) allows customers to connect multiple camera interfaces for their AI inference solutions. To help users easily manage the most optimized deployment in their budget, the resilient edge AI system is powered by the high-performance Intel® Elkhart Lake processors and comes with one DDR4 SO-DIMM slot for up to 32GB of system memory. It also has one M.2 Key B 2242 SSD slot (SATA3) to meet the customer's diverse storage needs. To meet the remote access needs of edge AI applications, this Intel® Atom-based vision edge system comes with an M.2 Key B 3052 slot for 5G connection, an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and a SIM slot.

"The Aristotle (RSC101) is accelerated by the best-in-class Hailo-8™ AI chip to support the demands of emerging AI applications at the edge. We are proud to have the advanced 26 TOPS AI performance on the RSC101. The system architecture we design can be flexibly customized, for instance, the customers can select different DRAM and SSD capacities applying to diverse environments to get maximum benefits. With the compact-sized design, the rugged RSC101 is suitable for use in space-constrained applications. It also supports 12 to 24 VDC wide voltage input. It can withstand operating temperatures between -10°C to +60°C, ensuring durability and the ability to operate in diverse industrial environments," said Ken Pan, the product manager at Axiomtek.

The Aristotle (RSC101) offers versatile I/O interfaces including two Gigabit LAN ports, one USB 3.2 Gen1 port, one HDMI, and 8-CH DI/DO. In addition, the RSC101 supports Windows 10 and Linux operating system. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw. this Intel® Elkhart Lake-based

Advanced Features of RSC101:

  • Hailo-8™ AI processor, up to 26 TOPS

  • Palm-size with high AI computing performance

  • Dual GbE LAN for cameras

  • Supports Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/5G/LTE wireless connection

  • Wide operating temperature from -10°C to +60°C

  • Wide voltage input from 12 to 24 VDC

  • Supports Windows 10 and Linux operating system

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axiomtek-teams-with-leading-ai-chipmaker-hailo-to-launch-palm-sized-edge-ai-computer--aristotle-rsc101-301507236.html

SOURCE Axiomtek

