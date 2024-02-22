AXIS Capital Holdings Insider Ups Holding By 253% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited's (NYSE:AXS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

AXIS Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Stanley Galanski made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$409k worth of shares at a price of US$58.45 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$61.60 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the AXIS Capital Holdings insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Stanley Galanski was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does AXIS Capital Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AXIS Capital Holdings insiders own about US$74m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AXIS Capital Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AXIS Capital Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for AXIS Capital Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

