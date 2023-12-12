AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.44

The board of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.44 per share on the 18th of January. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

AXIS Capital Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, AXIS Capital Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 79.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

AXIS Capital Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. AXIS Capital Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

AXIS Capital Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think AXIS Capital Holdings might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 7 analysts we track are forecasting for AXIS Capital Holdings for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

