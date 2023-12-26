AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will pay a dividend of $0.44 on the 18th of January. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

AXIS Capital Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, AXIS Capital Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 79.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

AXIS Capital Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that AXIS Capital Holdings has grown earnings per share at 27% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like AXIS Capital Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think AXIS Capital Holdings might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 7 analysts we track are forecasting for AXIS Capital Holdings for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is AXIS Capital Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

