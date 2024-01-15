AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shareholders have endured a 58% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is up 87% in the last quarter. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 58%. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that AxoGen didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, AxoGen grew revenue at 9.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 16% per year. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for AxoGen in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in AxoGen had a tough year, with a total loss of 26%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AxoGen better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AxoGen .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

