Axon Announces New European R&D Office in London

·4 min read
AXON
  • AXON

Appoints Ran Mokady as site GM and SVP of Real-Time Operations

LONDON and SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced it will continue its global expansion by opening its first European research and development (R&D) office in London.

Axon appoints Ran Mokady as site GM and SVP of Real-Time Operations

Axon has appointed Ran Mokady as site lead and will look to hire world-class engineers, product managers and related roles over the coming months to further Axon's mission to protect life and globally deliver disruptive technologies to public safety. The London R&D hub is Axon's fourth after Seattle, Ho Chi Minh City and Scottsdale, Ariz.

Mr. Mokady will also join Axon's leadership team as Senior Vice President of Real-Time Operations. He has over three decades of experience in leading product, design and engineering teams at large corporations including Microsoft, Skype and Amazon. He has a deep track record of delivering real-time communications services at scale, powering billions of messages for hundreds of millions of customers.

Mr. Mokady was previously at Amazon Alexa, where he most recently served as Director and General Manager. While at Amazon, he led the development of mobile and multimodal Alexa shopping experiences, including delivering Alexa support to hundreds of millions of mobile customers. He previously led the development of Alexa's calling, messaging and "Drop-In" video calling services.

He founded STNC Ltd, a company that built the world's first web browser for mobile phones and was acquired by Microsoft, and also led the transition of Skype message platform from legacy peer-to-peer architecture to a mobile-optimized cloud platform.

"As a long time believer in using technology to dramatically improve quality of life, I am excited to be joining the Axon team on the mission to protect life," says Mr. Mokady. "I am looking forward to establishing Axon's R&D presence in Europe and offering European engineers the opportunity to join us and write code that saves lives."

Axon's real-time operations suite of solutions is dedicated to delivering decision-making and communication tools that support real-time situational awareness. This suite of modern communication tools include Axon Dispatch, creating better informed first responders, and Axon Respond, real-time situational awareness software that integrates with the Axon sensors network of body cameras, in-car cameras and other devices. To learn more about Axon's approach, view our investor presentation at: https://investor.axon.com/

"As the creator of the world's first LTE-connected body-worn camera and the largest provider of de-escalation training, we are leading the charge to connect first responders and enable them to make more informed decisions," says Jeff Kunins, Chief Product Officer and EVP, Software. "We're excited to welcome Mr. Mokady to Axon as our new leader for real-time operations and are looking forward to continued growth and innovation from our new R&D hub in London."

About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 257,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Alexa and Amazon are trademarks of Amazon, Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Microsoft and Skype are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation, and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Network, Axon Respond and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Media Contact:
Corinne Clark
Axon Public Relations Manager
Press@axon.com

Charlotte Phillips
(020) 3542 8993
charlotte.phillips@crestadvisory.com

TASER&#39;s Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-announces-new-european-rd-office-in-london-301477256.html

SOURCE Axon

