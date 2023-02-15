Axon Digital Marketing Announces Their Grand Opening

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Axon Digital Marketing (Axon) today announces their Grand Opening. Axon offers full digital marketing services, focusing on helping businesses build their social media presence. Their staff of experienced experts can help you and your business achieve your marketing goals. Using the latest analytics and digital strategies, Axon can help promote growth and activity across the top social media brands.

In addition to an overall social media strategy, Axon can help you with the mechanics of getting started. Need to get verified on Instagram? They can guide you along the path to a build a certified profile. Axon's proven strategies can increase followers organically and build an effective content strategy.

Axon Digital Marketing Founder and CEO Jake Bourne shares his reasons for creating the agency, "My journey as a young entrepreneur has been filled with challenges and adversity, but I have always found inspiration in the doubters who told me that my dreams were impossible to achieve. My first venture in the world of business was managing multiple social media accounts that showcased products with links to my e-commerce websites in the bios. One video went viral, receiving 2.5 million views and solidifying my belief in my potential for leading my own digital agency.

I quit baseball to fully focus on my entrepreneurial journey, which has paid off greatly. I opened Axon Digital Marketing to help others build, scale, and grow their brands and personal personas."

ABOUT AXON DIGITAL MARKETING

Founded by Jake Bourne, a serial entrepreneur from Newport Beach, CA, his story is tied to the agency's story. As a freelance marketer, he has produced multiple five-figure brands. Jake also worked in affiliate marketing where he has helped multiple small brands grow, gain traction, and increase engagement. Recognizing the value of his expertise, he decided to start his own full service digital marketing agency. Under his leadership, the Axon team seeks to provide their clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their respective markets. They would love to share their collection of successful campaigns with you.

If you have a product, message, or service you want to promote on social media, Axon knows that building followers is the first step to success. They can then help you develop a strategy to help you deliver those followers the most effective content. Contact them today to set up a free consultation call with a member of their expert team.

Find Jake Bourne on Instagram at @jakerbourne and Axon Digital Marketing at @axondigitalmarketing

CONTACT: Jake Bourne

PHONE:

EMAIL: axonsocialmarketing@gmail.com

SOURCE: Axon Digital Marketing





