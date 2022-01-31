U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +1.52 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0084 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3446
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,409.04
    +852.73 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.96
    +41.78 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Axon Director Dr. Richard Carmona Spearheads Shareholder-Friendly Governance Proposals; Concludes 15 Years of Board Service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AXON

Virtual ESG Roadshow successfully gathers institutional feedback from about 30% of Axon ownership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th US Surgeon General, will be retiring from Axon's board after 15 years of serving as a director. He will stay on through the spring 2022 shareholder meeting to oversee Axon's implementation of several important governance changes.

TASER&#39;s Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

"Dr. Carmona has been a tremendous contributor to Axon, is an extraordinarily accomplished person in his own right and a wonderful human being," Axon CEO Rick Smith said. "We're grateful for his leadership through these governance changes, his recent hands-on guidance helping Axon manage through a global pandemic, and his years of outstanding service."

"We've done so much great work together since I joined in 2007, when the company was still TASER International," Dr. Carmona said. "As I reflect not only on Axon's tremendous executional success, but real lives saved and communities supported, I feel grateful to have helped guide such an important mission. I have no doubt Axon's success and growth will continue."

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Roadshow Results:

Axon directors and management met virtually with shareholders via an ESG roadshow from October 2021 through January 2022. The company received feedback from institutions representing about 30% (1) of shares outstanding, as well as institutions that have not yet taken meaningful positions.

"We are committed to being best-in-class in everything we do. We sought to identify corporate governance changes that will create value and advance our strategic vision," CEO Smith said. "Listening tours are a part of the Axon leadership culture — whether they be with chiefs of police, customers, employees, or shareholders."

"We appreciate those shareholders who engaged in a dialogue with us and took the time to provide feedback," CFO Jawad Ahsan said. "The format of the governance roadshow allowed for rich and meaningful discussions on these important topics, and the changes we are proposing today reflect the importance we place on hearing our shareholders. We are proud to recommend these governance changes and drive Axon forward as a thought leader in corporate governance and ESG."

As a result of shareholder feedback, Axon is moving forward with the following initiatives that aim to lead in corporate governance:

  1. Proposal to declassify the board: Currently, shareholders elect Axon directors to serve three-year terms. Declassifying, also known as de-staggering, would allow shareholders to vote annually on each board member. Axon will be recommending that shareholders vote to approve an amendment to Axon's charter to declassify the board at its 2022 annual shareholder meeting.

  2. Majority voting standard: Axon's board has amended its bylaws to move from a plurality voting standard to a majority voting standard in uncontested elections. Under the new standard, an uncontested director nominee must receive a majority of the votes properly cast for and against such nominee, and if they do not, they must tender their resignation for board consideration.

  3. Grant proxy access to shareholders: Axon's board approved moving forward with adoption of a proxy access provision that will allow up to 20 shareholders who aggregate 3% of Axon shares for 3 years or longer, to be able to run their own board candidates for shareholder approval during Axon's annual proxy season, without having to draft and issue their own separate proxy. This provision will be adopted in the event of shareholder approval of a declassified board.

  4. Lower ownership threshold to call special shareholder meetings: Axon's board has amended its bylaws to reduce the ownership threshold for shareholders to call a special meeting, to 25% of shares outstanding. Previously, the threshold required a majority of shares outstanding.

(1) Based on shares of Axon common stock beneficially owned as of September 30, 2021 or December 31, 2021, as reported by the filer on the most recent Schedule 13G/A or Schedule 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Axon's most recently reported outstanding share count of 68.5 million as of November 10, 2021.

Other matters:

Finally, Axon gathered feedback on several other topics including sustainability reporting and compensation matters. For example, shareholders expressed support for tying executive compensation, and broader company-wide compensation, to hitting transformative ESG and corporate social responsibility goals aligned with our unique mission to protect life. We are working to incorporate more areas of feedback and refine these concepts and look forward to sharing more.

For additional detail on Axon's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) efforts, we encourage you to read through our 2021 ESG/CSR report, which covers a variety of topics including TASER device safety, how our products support UN Sustainable Development goals, information security and data privacy (including on body camera videos), information about our AI Ethics Board, employee wellness and diversity, and governance.
https://filecache.investorroom.com/mr5ir_axon/256/AXON_ESGReport_Feb2021.pdf

For more information, please contact
Angel Ambrosio
Senior Manager of Investor Relations & ESG
Aambrosio@axon.com

Axon, the Delta Logo and TASER are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Proxy Statement Information

Axon plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and furnish to its shareholders, a proxy statement in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which is expected to include the contemplated proposal to declassify its board of directors (the "Declassification Proposal"). The proxy statement will contain important information about the Declassification Proposal as well as other matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF AXON ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT THE COMPANY WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT AXON AND THE DECLASSIFICATION PROPOSAL. Shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents and other relevant documents filed with the SEC by Axon through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents from Axon by contacting the Company's Investor Relations by email at ir@axon.com, or by going to the Company's Investor Relations page on its website at investor.axon.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The directors and executive officers of Axon may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Axon in connection with the Declassification Proposal. The following directors and executive officers of the Company are participants in the Company's solicitation: Michael Garnreiter, Director, Hadi Partovi, Director, Mark W. Kroll, Director, Dr. Richard Carmona, Director, Dr. Matthew McBrady, Director, Julie Anne Cullivan, Director, Caitlin Kalinowski, Director, Adriane Brown, Director, Patrick W. Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Luke S. Larson, President, Jawad Ahsan, Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Kunins, Chief Product Officer and EVP of Software, and Josh M. Isner, Chief Revenue Officer. None of such participants owns in excess of 1% of the Company's common stock except for Mr. Smith. Mr. Smith beneficially owns 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is available in Axon's proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 12, 2021 with respect to Axon's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, as supplemented. To the extent holdings of Axon's securities by such directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Annual Meeting will be included in the proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, intentions to move forward with certain governance initiatives.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; our exposure to cancellations of government contracts due to appropriation clauses, exercise of a cancellation clause, or non-exercise of contractually optional periods; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products or features; our ability to defend against litigation and protect our intellectual property, and the resulting costs of this activity; our ability to manage our supply chain and avoid production delays, shortages and impacts to expected gross margins; the impact of stock compensation expense, impairment expense, and income tax expense on our financial results; customer purchase behavior, including adoption of our software as a service delivery model; negative media publicity regarding our products; the impact of product mix on projected gross margins; defects in our products; changes in the costs of product components and labor; loss of customer data, a breach of security, or an extended outage, including by our third party cloud-based storage providers; exposure to international operational risks; delayed cash collections and possible credit losses due to our subscription model; changes in government regulations in the U.S. and in foreign markets, especially related to the classification of our products by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and counter-party risks relating to cash balances held in excess of FDIC insurance limits. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q list various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Readers can find them under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q field with the SEC during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the SEC.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-director-dr-richard-carmona-spearheads-shareholder-friendly-governance-proposals-concludes-15-years-of-board-service-301471889.html

SOURCE Axon

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

    The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. This follows an announcement late last week that Enphase was partnering with Semper Solaris, an installer of solar and battery systems in California, to expand offerings across that state. It hasn't hurt that the stock market overall is up today, and solar energy stocks in particular are rising sharply.

  • Sirius XM Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's been a long time since Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) excited investors. The satellite radio provider was a wealth-altering investment to those lucky enough to buy in early 2009 when it teetered on the brink of bankruptcy -- bottoming out at $0.05 a share. Sirius XM delivered 11 consecutive years of positive returns, a remarkable feat on many levels.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.