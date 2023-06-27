Are Axon Enterprise, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXON) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Axon Enterprise's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Axon Enterprise is:

9.8% = US$137m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Axon Enterprise's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

On the face of it, Axon Enterprise's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. In spite of this, Axon Enterprise was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 34% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Axon Enterprise's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.7%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Axon Enterprise is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Axon Enterprise Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Axon Enterprise doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Axon Enterprise has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

