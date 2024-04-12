Axon Enterprise Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$8.74m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axon Enterprise

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Hadi Partovi bought US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$191 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$324), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Axon Enterprise insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Axon Enterprise Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Axon Enterprise insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$1.2b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Axon Enterprise Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Axon Enterprise insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Axon Enterprise insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Axon Enterprise and we suggest you have a look.

