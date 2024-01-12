Axonics Inc's Chief Medical Officer Karen Noblett Sells 15,999 Shares

On January 8, 2024, Karen Noblett, Chief Medical Officer of Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX), executed a sale of 15,999 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $69 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,103,931.

Axonics Inc, the company in question, operates within the healthcare sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The company's innovative technology is designed to provide minimally invasive and long-lasting solutions to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from these conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,633 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys for Axonics Inc.

Shares of Axonics Inc were trading at $69 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3.485 billion.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $102.25, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67. This suggests that Axonics Inc is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Axonics Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GF Value, indicating that the stock may be undervalued at the current price.

