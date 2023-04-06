AXS Investments Names Industry Veteran Brett Wright Head of Distribution

Asset management and distribution executive joins leading alternatives manager, adding 20+ years of sales and distribution expertise to one of the fastest-growing asset management firms

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading alternative asset manager, announced that it has hired Brett Wright as Managing Director and Head of Distribution. Mr. Wright joins AXS on the heels of its expansion into new distribution channels and its fast-paced growth, leading all firms in the $1 billion to $10 billion AUM range in February 2023 inflows and garnering well over $350 million in new assets in February alone.

Mr. Wright previously spent more than a decade in senior management roles with Macquarie Group, a global manager of over $500 billion in assets worldwide across both public and private markets. Most recently, Mr. Wright was Head of Client Solutions Group Americas for Macquarie, a Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of Optimum Fund Trust, and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. He previously held the roles of Co-Head of Client Group and Head of Third Party Distribution. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Wright held several senior leadership roles with ING Investment Management, AXA Distributors and Merrill Lynch. Additionally, his industry experience includes successful tenures on the Board of Governors of the Money Management Institute and as a Forum Member of the Investment Company Institute's Sales & Marketing Committee.

"Brett Wright is an industry veteran with deep experience and knowledge of asset management distribution and an impressive record of success," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "We are delighted Brett has joined AXS Investments to lead our distribution efforts as we continue the rapid growth of our product lineup and our assets under management. Under Brett's leadership, we'll continue building out one of the most innovative distribution approaches in our space."

In just the past 12 months, AXS (pronounced "Access") has opened several new doors for investors and financial advisors, including first-of-their-kind ETF launches covering a range of alternative, institutional and single-stock exposures. The firm also has continued to add to its offerings through a host of acquisitions, including the recently announced plans to acquire the $100mm+ High Yield ETF (HYLD), ACM Dynamic Opportunity Fund (ADOIX) and ACM Tactical Income Fund (TINIX).

"What AXS is building across its range of alternative fund offerings, and those in its pipeline, is unlike anything else in the asset management industry, and I'm thrilled to join this team and lead their distribution efforts deeper into existing and new channels," added Brett Wright. "Now more than ever, investors need access to a full range of alternative, equity and income solutions to manage the fluctuations of the markets, and I look forward to sharing the AXS story."

