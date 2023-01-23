U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,553.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,691.25
    +14.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.44
    +0.80 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.62 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5430
    +0.0590 (+1.69%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    -0.39 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7400
    +1.2010 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,790.32
    -99.03 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.96
    +35.94 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,791.85
    +21.26 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) Soars Beyond the $100 Million Asset Milestone

·5 min read

AXS was the first U.S. firm to offer single stock ETFs enabling high conviction, short-term access to bullish or bearish sentiment around a number of highly traded stocks

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today marking the milestone of AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) surpassing the $100 million threshold in assets under management.

TSLQ achieved this milestone after just six months in the market and is part of AXS's lineup of single stock ETFs. At the time of their launch in July 2022, these were the first such funds ever listed in the U.S., continuing AXS's long history of being first to market with innovative ETFs, mutual funds and other investment products.

"We've been very pleased with the market's response to TSLQ, and the ETF surpassing this asset level after just six months underscores the demand for this type of exposure in the ETF wrapper," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "The use cases for TSLQ and many other AXS ETFs continue to expand, and we look forward to bringing many more innovations to the market in 2023 and beyond."

Additional information about TSLQ and other AXS investments can be found at AXS Investments.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

A levered and/or inverse single-stock ETF is not the same as holding the underlying stock, a traditional ETF, or even a non-single stock levered and/or inverse ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, or other levered and/or inverse ETFs, the Funds track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification.

Although the Funds will be listed and traded on an exchange, an investment in a Fund may not be suitable for every investor. The Funds pose risks that are unique and complex.

Derivatives Risk: The Funds' use of derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Funds to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. A derivative refers to any financial instrument whose value is derived, at least in part, from the price of an underlying security, asset, rate or index.

Leverage Risk: Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and its referenced single stock or index. Because the Funds include a multiplier of, for example, positive two times (200%) or negative two times (-200%) of the underlying stock, a single day movement in that stock approaching 50% at any point in the day could result in the total loss of an investor's investment if that movement is contrary to the investment objective of the given Fund, even if the underlying stock subsequently moves in an opposite direction, eliminating all or a portion of the earlier movement. This would be the case with any such single day movements in the stock, even if the stock maintains a level greater than zero at all times.

Compounding Risk: The Funds have a single day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of their returns for each day compounded over the period. The performance of the Funds for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from, for example, 200% or -200% of the daily return of the underlying stock for the same period, before accounting for fees and expenses.

Swap agreement risk: The Fund expects to use swap agreements as a means to achieve its investment objective, which may expose the Fund to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. Swaps are also subject to the risk of imperfect correlation between the value of the reference asset underlying the swap and the swap. The use of swap agreements are also subject to additional risks such as the lack of regulation, counterparty risk, liquidity risk and could expose investors to significant losses.

Concentration Risk: The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of Fund assets) in the industries or group of industries within a single sector to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. A portfolio concentrated in one or more sectors may present more risks than a portfolio broadly diversified over several sectors.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000150

(PRNewsfoto/AXS Investments)
(PRNewsfoto/AXS Investments)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axs-tsla-bear-daily-etf-tslq-soars-beyond-the-100-million-asset-milestone-301728039.html

SOURCE AXS Investments

Recommended Stories

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    With the market selling off over the past year, many stocks are cheaper than they were. However, some stand out because they're ridiculously cheap compared to their peers. Right now, two stocks with absurdly low valuations are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Why Warren Buffett Wants Apple Stock to Tumble

    Warren Buffett didn't have any problems beating the market last year. Several stocks were key in enabling Buffett to trounce the S&P 500. Actually, the tech giant's performance weighed heavily on Berkshire's return in 2022.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.

  • Institutions own 49% of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares but individual investors control 50% of the company

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50...

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: It’s all About the Guidance

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) will be reporting 2nd quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closes. The company has seen a marked slowdown in revenue and earnings growth which culminated in quarterly earnings declining year-on-year for the quarter that ended September 2022. The consensus estimate for EPS for the quarter ending December is $2.32. This would reflect a decline of 6.5% from the $2.48 reported a year earlier and a small sequential decline from the first quarter. T

  • ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

    You may have heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot recently released to the public by start-up OpenAI. In the wake of ChatGPT's release, college professors are now fearing the rise of AI-generated college essays, and software developers may fear the rise of ChatGPT's AI-generated coding capabilities. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had already invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and the cloud giant is now reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion into the company, so it obviously sees big promise in this new, advanced AI engine.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2023

    It's important to remember, though, that today's economic troubles and stock market downturn are temporary. Certain growth stocks may suffer in this sort of context. One is a medical technology company that's set to report record earnings.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Alphabet Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Google parent-company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may not have a lot of similarities in terms of the products and services that they sell. Tesla and Alphabet are both high-margin businesses that generate a ton of free cash flow (FCF), which can be used to accelerate investments, keep debt off the balance sheet, repurchase stock, and make strategic acquisitions. Demand for consumer-discretionary products -- like cars, as well as ad budgets -- decline during a weakening economy, and this could impact the growth of Tesla and Alphabet in the short term.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • Will Carvana Co. (CVNA) be Able to Bounce Back?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Don’t let the ‘bear market house of mirrors’ fool you, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns of the stock market

    Here's why Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is not biting on the early year gains for stocks. It's all down to earnings that are portending bad news, he says.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: 10 Big Earnings On Tap For Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures: Tech stocks are reviving, leading Friday's market rally. Tesla and Boeing headline market-moving earnings reports on tap.

  • 1 Tech Stock You'll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

    Let's talk about a hot stock in the tech industry that's flying under the radar. There may be pizza and a movie at the end.

  • Verb Technology joins Genius Group and Helbiz in going after naked short sellers

    Verb Technology Co. Inc. (VERB) a provider of interactive video-based sales apps, has become the latest small-cap company to announce plans to address naked short selling of its stock, among suspected trading violations. The Newport Beach, California and Lehi, Utah-based company said it believes “that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal trading activities, including, among other things, naked short selling and spoofing that may have artificially depressed VERB’s stock price.” “Today we join the fight begun by companies like Genius Group (GNS) Helbiz (HLBZ) and Creatd (CRTD) among others for greater integrity in the capital markets,” CEO Rory J. Cutai said in a statement.

  • These 3 Stocks Don't Look Like Crypto Companies -- But They Are

    If you analyze the new business strategies of some popular stocks, you might just find a crypto company.

  • AMD Stock Extends Gains On Barclays Upgrade, Price Target Boost

    "AMD's Genoa and Bergamo platforms should drive further share gains versus Intel," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis.

  • 12 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 52-week low dividend stocks to consider. You can skip this part and go to 5 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider. Dividend investing came into limelight in 2022 after the stock market began to fall amid rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and an uncertain […]

  • 2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has made millions for his early investors. A $1,000 investment in Berkshire stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the company, would have grown to more than $36 million in 2021 if the investor remained invested. Among Berkshire's largest holdings, there are a few that stand out for their durable brands and competitive strengths.