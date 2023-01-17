U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Axtria Earns 2022 Great Place To Work® Certification™

Axtria Inc.
·4 min read

Axtria’s US Offices Has Earned the Prestigious Recognition For A Third Consecutive Year

Berkeley Heights, NJ, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria Inc., a global leader of award-winning cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, announced that it once again received a Great Place To Work Certified™ designation in 2022 from the Great Place To Work, an internationally recognized authority on workplace culture. Axtria’s recognition marks the third consecutive year its US offices have received the acknowledgment as an employee-validated great workplace.

The Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers and is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. More than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries submit applications annually for the Great Place To Work Certified designation.

“These year-after-year recognitions for Axtria continue to validate that we as an organization are dedicated to nurturing quality relationships with our employees and our efforts in fostering trust and respect, enabling an environment where great work gets done,” said Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria co-founder and CEO. “Our people are our differentiators, and we believe in individuality, the potential for collaboration, and celebrating diversity and learning from everyone across our organization. We are committed to building an inclusive, diversified, open culture that enables our people and partners to work towards our larger vision of touching patients’ lives.”

The Great Place To Work Certified designation is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization across the globe. This year, a record 97% of Axtria employees completed the survey—one of the highest response rates amongst participating companies. For an organization to become certified, 70% or more of its employees should positively rate it as a great workplace.

Axtria employees surveyed said they enjoy their jobs because they feel respected and valued regardless of their sexual orientation, age, or gender. Furthermore, they enjoy great camaraderie with their peers and take pride in their work.

“Employees have always been our first priority at Axtria and we have continually listened to our teams to ensure their work experience at the company is always professionally and personally satisfying so they choose to make Axtria an organization they can truly call home for many years to come,” said Shikha Singhal, Head of People Practices, Axtria. “Once again, with this recognition by Great Place To Work, we are humbled to know we have met or even exceeded the expectations of every individual who contributes extraordinary value to our success each and every day.”

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Organization serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 97 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, they work with more than 1,500 organizations annually to help them build High-Trust, High-performance cultures. Great Place To Work India founded its health and wellness practice with a vision of making India a healthy place to work for all. Their research-based framework and the public study on workplace wellness to identify the best workplaces in health and wellness is the first of its kind in the country.

About Axtria:

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria’s solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

Connect with Axtria on:

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axtria/

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AxtriaInc

  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axtria

  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeataxtria/

###

CONTACT: Jennifer Salah Axtria Inc. +1-877-929-8742 Connect@Axtria.com


